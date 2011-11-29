© 2023 KASU
Sports

Former Canadian Football Stars Fight Caught On Tape

Published November 29, 2011 at 6:09 AM CST

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. It's never too late to settle a score. Joe Kapp and Angelo Mosca are former Canadian Football League stars. They supposedly haven't liked each other since competing in 1963.

Last week, the 73-year-olds were honored at a lunch. Kapp offered a flower as a peace gesture. Mosca rejected it, and lashed out with his cane. Kapp advanced with his fists.

In a videotaped display so startling some think it was staged, one senior citizen knocked the other to the floor. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

