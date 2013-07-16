Fans Get Dave Matthews To Concert On Time

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Being late for a Dave Matthews concert didn't stop Emily Kraus from picking up a stranded man by the side of the road. The guy looked familiar, turns out that's because he was Dave Matthews. The Grammy-winning singer/songwriter had gone for a bike ride before his show in Hershey, Pennsylvania, and he blew a tire. Kraus, a diehard fan, picked up the stranded star, loaded his bike on her bike rack and drove on to her passenger's concert.

