Here is where you can find news about Jonesboro, Craighead County, and Arkansas at large, as well as news for Missouri and Tennessee.[ Read our Mission Statement ]

Christmas in July: A New Tradition with Lighting Expert Adam Sartin

KASU | By Brandon Tabor
Published July 25, 2023 at 9:13 AM CDT
Firefly Christmas in July during a hot summer in Arkansas 36235.jpg
Adobe Firefly (AI Generated Photo)
Christmas in July during a hot summer in Arkansas.

Delicious food, festive lights, and family time might bring Christmas to mind. But did you know some are celebrating it early--on July 25th? This unique trend is gaining traction, with families decking their halls and yards for the occasion.

KASU News' Brandon Tabor spoke with local lighting guru, Adam Sartin. He's a Christmas Decor Expert and Jonesboro's "Christmas in the Park" organizer. Sartin shared tips and inspiration for those looking to embrace the Christmas spirit ahead of schedule.

You can see some of the ideas for displays in the video below.

Christmas... in July?? Local Decor Expert Adam Sartin Shares Decoration Tips

Arts & Culture
Brandon Tabor
