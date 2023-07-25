Christmas in July: A New Tradition with Lighting Expert Adam Sartin

Delicious food, festive lights, and family time might bring Christmas to mind. But did you know some are celebrating it early--on July 25th? This unique trend is gaining traction, with families decking their halls and yards for the occasion.

KASU News' Brandon Tabor spoke with local lighting guru, Adam Sartin. He's a Christmas Decor Expert and Jonesboro's "Christmas in the Park" organizer. Sartin shared tips and inspiration for those looking to embrace the Christmas spirit ahead of schedule.

You can see some of the ideas for displays in the video below.