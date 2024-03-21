© 2024 KASU
Your Connection to Music, News, Arts and Views for 65 Years
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Education & Technology
Talk Business & Politics

Advocating for Educational Reform in Arkansas

By Roby Brock,
Talk Business & Politics
Published March 21, 2024 at 8:55 AM CDT
Bill Kopsky, executive director of the Arkansas Public Policy Panel, and April Reisma, President of the Arkansas Education Association, discuss a potential amendment to alter state education policy. (Roby Brock / YouTube)

In this episode of Talk Business and Politics, a new citizens initiative, the Arkansas Educational Rights Amendment of 2024, is discussed. This initiative aims to ensure private schools receiving local and state funds comply with state academic and accreditation standards.

It proposes universal access to early childhood education, afterschool and summer programs, and additional support for children living below 200 percent of the federal poverty line. The initiative requires more than 90,000 signatures to make it to the November ballot, with the group For AR Kids spearheading the campaign.

Guests Bill Kopsky and April Reisma share insights into the proposal, focusing on creating a level playing field for all schools receiving taxpayer funding and discussing the potential impact and costs associated with the proposed changes.

00:00 Introduction

00:36 Exploring the Arkansas Educational Rights Amendment of 2024

01:50 The Signature Collection Journey: Progress and Challenges

02:40 Anticipating Opposition and Legal Hurdles

03:16 Diving into the Details: Standards and Implementation

06:06 The Financial Implications of Educational Reform

Tags
Talk Business & Politics Talk Business and PoliticsElection 2024
Stay Connected
Roby Brock
Roby Brock is the Editor-in-Chief and Host of Talk Business & Politics.
See stories by Roby Brock
Talk Business & Politics
This content has been contributed by the staff of our content partners Talk Business and Politics.
See stories by Talk Business & Politics