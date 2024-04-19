© 2024 KASU
Talk Business & Politics

Navigating Challenges and Setting Goals in Arkansas Banking

By Roby Brock,
Talk Business & Politics
Published April 19, 2024 at 7:00 AM CDT
Arkansas Bankers Association chairman Brad Chambless and Arkansas Bank Commissioner Susannah Marshall discuss the state of banking. ( Roby Brock / YouTube )

This episode of Talk Business and Politics, hosted by Roby Brock, features discussions on the banking sector in Arkansas.

Guests include Brad Chambless, the new chairman of the Arkansas Bankers Association and CEO of Farmers and Merchants Bank, and Susannah Marshall, the Arkansas Bank Commissioner. They discuss the recent bankers' convention, goals for the banking association focusing on elder financial exploitation, supporting service members and veterans, and ensuring equal services across all Arkansas banks.

The discussion also covers the state of banking from a regulatory perspective, the challenges of the current interest rate environment and cybersecurity, and strategies for handling elder fraud, including legislation that allows banks to take action to protect their customers.

00:25 Meet the Guests: Leaders in Arkansas Banking

00:42 Recap of the Arkansas Bankers Association Convention

00:58 Chairman's Goals: Tackling Elder Exploitation and Supporting Veterans

02:01 State of Arkansas Banks: A Regulatory Perspective

03:29 Navigating High Interest Rates and Banking Challenges

04:42 Addressing Elder Financial Exploitation: Legislation and Bank Actions

