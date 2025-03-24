© 2025 KASU
Your Connection to Music, News, Arts and Views for Over 65 Years
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Policy and Politics
Talk Business & Politics

Congressman Steve Womack talks Ukraine, federal cuts, and government efficiency

By Roby Brock,
Talk Business & Politics
Published March 24, 2025 at 7:52 AM CDT
Congressman Steve Womack, R-Rogers, discusses a host of federal issues. ( Roby Brock / YouTube )

In this episode of Talk Business & Politics with host Roby Brock, Congressman Steve Womack (R-AR) discusses his committee chairmanship, federal spending cuts, and foreign policy. They delve into the ongoing conflict between Ukraine and Russia, examining the potential for a peaceful resolution and the implications of negotiations. The discussion also touches on governmental efficiency initiatives, highlighting the role of private-sector expertise in evaluating federal agencies, and how ultimate decisions should remain with the executive and legislative branches.

  • [00:00] Introduction and sponsor message
  • [00:34] Congressional recess and interview with Congressman Steve Womack
  • [00:59] Discussion on Ukraine and Russia conflict
  • [04:30] Federal cuts and government efficiency
  • [07:12] Conclusion and farewell
Tags
Talk Business on KASU - Season 2025 Talk Business and PoliticsSteve WomackKASU Newscast
Stay Connected
Roby Brock
Roby Brock is the Editor-in-Chief and Host of Talk Business & Politics.
See stories by Roby Brock
Talk Business & Politics
This content has been contributed by the staff of our content partners Talk Business and Politics.
See stories by Talk Business & Politics