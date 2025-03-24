Congressman Steve Womack talks Ukraine, federal cuts, and government efficiency
Congressman Steve Womack, R-Rogers, discusses a host of federal issues. ( Roby Brock / YouTube )
In this episode of Talk Business & Politics with host Roby Brock, Congressman Steve Womack (R-AR) discusses his committee chairmanship, federal spending cuts, and foreign policy. They delve into the ongoing conflict between Ukraine and Russia, examining the potential for a peaceful resolution and the implications of negotiations. The discussion also touches on governmental efficiency initiatives, highlighting the role of private-sector expertise in evaluating federal agencies, and how ultimate decisions should remain with the executive and legislative branches.
- [00:00] Introduction and sponsor message
- [00:34] Congressional recess and interview with Congressman Steve Womack
- [00:59] Discussion on Ukraine and Russia conflict
- [04:30] Federal cuts and government efficiency
- [07:12] Conclusion and farewell