© 2025 KASU
Your Connection to Music, News, Arts and Views for Over 65 Years
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Federal funding for KASU is at risk. Learn what’s happening and how you can help » kasu.org/protect
Education and Community Culture
Talk Business & Politics

Rachel Bunch discusses first-of-its-kind nursing school initiative

By Roby Brock,
Talk Business & Politics
Published June 27, 2025 at 7:00 AM CDT
Rachel Bunch, executive director of the Arkansas Health Care Association, shares details on three new nursing schools that her group has launched.

In this episode of Talk Business and Politics with host Roby Brock, Rachel Bunch, executive director of the Arkansas Healthcare Association, discusses the launch of three new employer-sponsored nursing schools across Arkansas. They cover how the program helps current long-term care workers advance from CNAs to LPNs, the workforce challenges driving this initiative, and the origins and goals of this first-of-its-kind model.

00:00 Introduction and sponsor message
00:32 Arkansas Healthcare Association’s new nursing schools
01:12 Details of the nursing program
03:29 Challenges and workforce needs
04:56 Origins and development of the program
07:08 Conclusion and final thoughts

Tags
Talk Business on KASU - Season 2025 Local and Regional NewsTalk Business and Politics
Stay Connected
Roby Brock
Roby Brock is the Editor-in-Chief and Host of Talk Business & Politics.
See stories by Roby Brock
Talk Business & Politics
This content has been contributed by the staff of our content partners Talk Business and Politics.
See stories by Talk Business & Politics