Rachel Bunch discusses first-of-its-kind nursing school initiative
Rachel Bunch, executive director of the Arkansas Health Care Association, shares details on three new nursing schools that her group has launched.
In this episode of Talk Business and Politics with host Roby Brock, Rachel Bunch, executive director of the Arkansas Healthcare Association, discusses the launch of three new employer-sponsored nursing schools across Arkansas. They cover how the program helps current long-term care workers advance from CNAs to LPNs, the workforce challenges driving this initiative, and the origins and goals of this first-of-its-kind model.
00:00 Introduction and sponsor message
00:32 Arkansas Healthcare Association’s new nursing schools
01:12 Details of the nursing program
03:29 Challenges and workforce needs
04:56 Origins and development of the program
07:08 Conclusion and final thoughts