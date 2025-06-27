Rachel Bunch discusses first-of-its-kind nursing school initiative

In this episode of Talk Business and Politics with host Roby Brock, Rachel Bunch, executive director of the Arkansas Healthcare Association, discusses the launch of three new employer-sponsored nursing schools across Arkansas. They cover how the program helps current long-term care workers advance from CNAs to LPNs, the workforce challenges driving this initiative, and the origins and goals of this first-of-its-kind model.

00:00 Introduction and sponsor message

00:32 Arkansas Healthcare Association’s new nursing schools

01:12 Details of the nursing program

03:29 Challenges and workforce needs

04:56 Origins and development of the program

07:08 Conclusion and final thoughts