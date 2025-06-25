John Brummett breaks down Trump’s approach to global conflicts and immigration policy

In this episode of Talk Business and Politics with host Roby Brock, John Brummett, columnist with the Arkansas Democrat Gazette, analyzes recent global conflicts and President Donald Trump’s role in responding to Middle East tensions, Iran’s nuclear threat, and U.S. immigration policy. The discussion explores the political implications for Trump, the MAGA base, and other key figures such as California Governor Gavin Newsom.

00:00 Introduction and sponsor message

00:34 Global conflicts and Trump’s role

01:02 Middle East tensions: Israel and Iran

03:14 Trump’s leadership and public perception

06:30 Immigration policies and political implications

08:03 Conclusion and further resources