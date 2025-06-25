© 2025 KASU
Your Connection to Music, News, Arts and Views for Over 65 Years
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Federal funding for KASU is at risk. Learn what’s happening and how you can help » kasu.org/protect
Policy and Politics
Talk Business & Politics

John Brummett breaks down Trump’s approach to global conflicts and immigration policy

By Roby Brock,
Talk Business & Politics
Published June 25, 2025 at 6:00 PM CDT
Columnist John Brummett offers perspective on Israel, Iran, Trump, No Kings Day, and more.

In this episode of Talk Business and Politics with host Roby Brock, John Brummett, columnist with the Arkansas Democrat Gazette, analyzes recent global conflicts and President Donald Trump’s role in responding to Middle East tensions, Iran’s nuclear threat, and U.S. immigration policy. The discussion explores the political implications for Trump, the MAGA base, and other key figures such as California Governor Gavin Newsom.

00:00 Introduction and sponsor message
00:34 Global conflicts and Trump’s role
01:02 Middle East tensions: Israel and Iran
03:14 Trump’s leadership and public perception
06:30 Immigration policies and political implications
08:03 Conclusion and further resources

Tags
Talk Business on KASU - Season 2025 Talk Business and PoliticsJohn BrummettLocal and Regional News
Stay Connected
Roby Brock
Roby Brock is the Editor-in-Chief and Host of Talk Business & Politics.
See stories by Roby Brock
Talk Business & Politics
This content has been contributed by the staff of our content partners Talk Business and Politics.
See stories by Talk Business & Politics