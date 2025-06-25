John Brummett breaks down Trump’s approach to global conflicts and immigration policy
Columnist John Brummett offers perspective on Israel, Iran, Trump, No Kings Day, and more.
In this episode of Talk Business and Politics with host Roby Brock, John Brummett, columnist with the Arkansas Democrat Gazette, analyzes recent global conflicts and President Donald Trump’s role in responding to Middle East tensions, Iran’s nuclear threat, and U.S. immigration policy. The discussion explores the political implications for Trump, the MAGA base, and other key figures such as California Governor Gavin Newsom.
00:00 Introduction and sponsor message
00:34 Global conflicts and Trump’s role
01:02 Middle East tensions: Israel and Iran
03:14 Trump’s leadership and public perception
06:30 Immigration policies and political implications
08:03 Conclusion and further resources