The Future of Women's Rights in Arkansas: A Policy Deep Dive
In this episode, Roby Brock speaks with Annabeth Gorman, CEO of the Women’s Foundation of Arkansas, about key legislative developments affecting women in Arkansas. They discuss the progress made in maternal health policy, the push for childcare tax credits, and efforts to eliminate the pink tax. Gorman also addresses the challenges posed by Senate Bill 3 and its immediate effects on women’s scholarship programs. Tune in for a deep dive into the policies shaping the future for women and families in Arkansas.
- 00:00 - Introduction to Annabeth Gorman
- 01:20 - Wins for women: Maternal health policies in Arkansas
- 03:45 - Childcare tax credits & maternity leave for teachers
- 06:10 - The push to eliminate the pink tax & Babies at Work legislation
- 08:30 - Challenges: Senate Bill 3 and its impact on DEI programs
- 11:00 - The chilling effect on women’s scholarships and higher education
- 13:15 - Could lawmakers reconsider the unintended consequences of SB3?
- 15:40 - Annabeth Gorman’s outlook on women’s policy in Arkansas