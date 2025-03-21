© 2025 KASU
Your Connection to Music, News, Arts and Views for Over 65 Years
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Policy and Politics
Talk Business & Politics

The Future of Women's Rights in Arkansas: A Policy Deep Dive

By Roby Brock,
Talk Business & Politics
Published March 21, 2025 at 6:00 AM CDT
The Future of Women’s Rights in Arkansas: A Policy Deep Dive

In this episode, Roby Brock speaks with Annabeth Gorman, CEO of the Women’s Foundation of Arkansas, about key legislative developments affecting women in Arkansas. They discuss the progress made in maternal health policy, the push for childcare tax credits, and efforts to eliminate the pink tax. Gorman also addresses the challenges posed by Senate Bill 3 and its immediate effects on women’s scholarship programs. Tune in for a deep dive into the policies shaping the future for women and families in Arkansas.

  • 00:00 - Introduction to Annabeth Gorman
  • 01:20 - Wins for women: Maternal health policies in Arkansas
  • 03:45 - Childcare tax credits & maternity leave for teachers
  • 06:10 - The push to eliminate the pink tax & Babies at Work legislation
  • 08:30 - Challenges: Senate Bill 3 and its impact on DEI programs
  • 11:00 - The chilling effect on women’s scholarships and higher education
  • 13:15 - Could lawmakers reconsider the unintended consequences of SB3?
  • 15:40 - Annabeth Gorman’s outlook on women’s policy in Arkansas
Tags
Talk Business on KASU - Season 2025 Talk Business and PoliticsLocal and Regional NewsRoby BrockAnnabeth GormanMaternal Health
Stay Connected
Roby Brock
Roby Brock is the Editor-in-Chief and Host of Talk Business & Politics.
See stories by Roby Brock
Talk Business & Politics
This content has been contributed by the staff of our content partners Talk Business and Politics.
See stories by Talk Business & Politics