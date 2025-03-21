The Future of Women’s Rights in Arkansas: A Policy Deep Dive

In this episode, Roby Brock speaks with Annabeth Gorman, CEO of the Women’s Foundation of Arkansas, about key legislative developments affecting women in Arkansas. They discuss the progress made in maternal health policy, the push for childcare tax credits, and efforts to eliminate the pink tax. Gorman also addresses the challenges posed by Senate Bill 3 and its immediate effects on women’s scholarship programs. Tune in for a deep dive into the policies shaping the future for women and families in Arkansas.

00:00 - Introduction to Annabeth Gorman

01:20 - Wins for women: Maternal health policies in Arkansas

03:45 - Childcare tax credits & maternity leave for teachers

06:10 - The push to eliminate the pink tax & Babies at Work legislation

08:30 - Challenges: Senate Bill 3 and its impact on DEI programs

11:00 - The chilling effect on women’s scholarships and higher education

13:15 - Could lawmakers reconsider the unintended consequences of SB3?

15:40 - Annabeth Gorman’s outlook on women’s policy in Arkansas