Policy and Politics
Talk Business & Politics

Grant Tennille and Bill Vickery discuss Middle East tensions and California unrest

By Roby Brock,
Talk Business & Politics
Published June 16, 2025 at 9:06 AM CDT
Democratic Party of Arkansas Chairman Grant Tennille and GOP strategist Bill Vickery debate politics.

In this episode of Talk Business and Politics with host Roby Brock, Grant Tennille, chairman of the Democratic Party of Arkansas, and GOP strategist Bill Vickery join for a lively discussion on recent national and international political developments. They analyze tensions in the Middle East, the impact of U.S. and Israeli relations, political turmoil in California, and contrasting views on immigration policy and federal intervention.

00:00 Introduction and sponsor message
00:26 Welcome and guest introduction
00:53 National and international politics overview
01:25 Discussion on Middle East tensions
03:11 California political turmoil
04:48 Debate on immigration policies
07:26 Closing remarks

Talk Business on KASU - Season 2025
Roby Brock
Roby Brock is the Editor-in-Chief and Host of Talk Business & Politics.
Talk Business & Politics
This content has been contributed by the staff of our content partners Talk Business and Politics.
