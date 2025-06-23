Congressman Rick Crawford analyzes Israel-Iran tensions and U.S. options

In this episode of Talk Business and Politics with host Roby Brock, Congressman Rick Crawford, chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, discusses rising tensions between Israel and Iran and what they could mean for the United States. Crawford explains the regional dynamics, possible roles for Russia and China, and how Gulf states view Iran. He also talks about President Trump’s diplomatic efforts, the potential for U.S. military strikes on Iran’s nuclear bunkers, cyber retaliation risks, and the importance of avoiding long-term military entanglements.

00:00 Introduction and sponsor message

00:31 Interview with Congressman Rick Crawford begins

00:43 Israel-Iran tensions and regional implications

03:53 Potential U.S. involvement and diplomatic options

05:23 Cyber threats and retaliation concerns

06:25 Avoiding military quagmires

07:19 Closing remarks