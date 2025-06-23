© 2025 KASU
Your Connection to Music, News, Arts and Views for Over 65 Years
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Federal funding for KASU is at risk. Learn what’s happening and how you can help » kasu.org/protect
Policy and Politics
Talk Business & Politics

Congressman Rick Crawford analyzes Israel-Iran tensions and U.S. options

By Roby Brock,
Talk Business & Politics
Published June 23, 2025 at 7:00 AM CDT
U.S. Rep. Rick Crawford, R-Jonesboro, discusses the Israel-Iran conflict and the U.S. Steel-Nippon Steel deal.

In this episode of Talk Business and Politics with host Roby Brock, Congressman Rick Crawford, chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, discusses rising tensions between Israel and Iran and what they could mean for the United States. Crawford explains the regional dynamics, possible roles for Russia and China, and how Gulf states view Iran. He also talks about President Trump’s diplomatic efforts, the potential for U.S. military strikes on Iran’s nuclear bunkers, cyber retaliation risks, and the importance of avoiding long-term military entanglements.

00:00 Introduction and sponsor message
00:31 Interview with Congressman Rick Crawford begins
00:43 Israel-Iran tensions and regional implications
03:53 Potential U.S. involvement and diplomatic options
05:23 Cyber threats and retaliation concerns
06:25 Avoiding military quagmires
07:19 Closing remarks

Tags
Talk Business on KASU - Season 2025 Talk Business and PoliticsRick CrawfordIranLocal and Regional News
Stay Connected
Roby Brock
Roby Brock is the Editor-in-Chief and Host of Talk Business & Politics.
See stories by Roby Brock
Talk Business & Politics
This content has been contributed by the staff of our content partners Talk Business and Politics.
See stories by Talk Business & Politics