Photos: The Women's March In Washington

Editor's note: This report includes images that some readers may find offensive.

/ Becky Harlan/NPR / Becky Harlan/NPR Tanya Brooks rode on a bus overnight from Bay City, Mich., to attend the Women's March in Washington, D.C. She also attended the inaugural Women's March in 2017.

/ Amr Alfiky/NPR / Amr Alfiky/NPR Crowds gathered in Washington, D.C. for third annual march despite reports of rain and snow.

/ Amr Alfiky/NPR / Amr Alfiky/NPR The demonstrators took to the streets just weeks after women were sworn into Congress in record numbers.

/ Becky Harlan/NPR / Becky Harlan/NPR D.C. resident Anne Seymour participates in the march.

Becky Harlan / NPR / NPR Medea Benjamin (left), who lives in D.C., and California resident Ellen Sturtz greet each other at the Women's March. The friends hadn't seen one another for a number of years.

/ Amr Alfiky/NPR / Amr Alfiky/NPR Marches also took place nationwide from New York to San Francisco, to Dallas, Philadelphia and Portland, Maine.

/ Becky Harlan/NPR / Becky Harlan/NPR The Batala Washington all-women Afro-Brazilian band.

/ Becky Harlan/NPR / Becky Harlan/NPR Demonstrators raised signs about LGBTQ rights, #BlackLivesMatter and immigration, as well as a myriad of posters referencing President Trump.

/ Becky Harlan/NPR / Becky Harlan/NPR Bryana Moore, Veronika Funke, Nancy Haugh, students at James Madison University (JMU), and Katie Lese, a lecturer at JMU, traveled to Washington, D.C. for the Women's March.

Becky Harlan / NPR / NPR Marchers head toward Freedom plaza during the 2019 Women's March in Washington, D.C.

/ Becky Harlan/NPR / Becky Harlan/NPR Sisters Lizzie and Helen Greene attend the Women's March in D.C. with their parents.

/ Tyrone Turner/WAMU / Tyrone Turner/WAMU Virginia Gordon, 96 (seated in wheelchair) from Champagne, Ill., leads a family cohort of four generations of women attending the Women's March.

/ Tyrone Turner/WAMU / Tyrone Turner/WAMU Krista Bombardier, of Lynchburg, Va., yells as she passes anti-abortion demonstrators near the Trump International Hotel.

