Photos: The Women's March In Washington

By Amr Alfiky,
Olivia SunTyrone Turner Becky Harlan
Published January 19, 2019 at 5:49 PM CST
Women's March
Olivia Sun/NPR

Editor's note: This report includes images that some readers may find offensive.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tanya Brooks rode on a bus overnight from Bay City, Mich., to attend the Women's March in Washington, D.C. She also attended the inaugural Women's March in 2017.
Becky Harlan/NPR
/ Becky Harlan/NPR
/
Becky Harlan/NPR
Tanya Brooks rode on a bus overnight from Bay City, Mich., to attend the Women's March in Washington, D.C. She also attended the inaugural Women's March in 2017.
Crowds gathered in Washington, D.C. for third annual march despite reports of rain and snow.
Amr Alfiky/NPR
/ Amr Alfiky/NPR
/
Amr Alfiky/NPR
Crowds gathered in Washington, D.C. for third annual march despite reports of rain and snow.
The demonstrators took to the streets just weeks after women were sworn into Congress in record numbers.
Amr Alfiky/NPR
/ Amr Alfiky/NPR
/
Amr Alfiky/NPR
The demonstrators took to the streets just weeks after women were sworn into Congress in record numbers.
D.C. resident Anne Seymour participates in the march.
Becky Harlan/NPR
/ Becky Harlan/NPR
/
Becky Harlan/NPR
D.C. resident Anne Seymour participates in the march.
Medea Benjamin (left), who lives in D.C., and California resident Ellen Sturtz greet each other at the Women's March. The friends hadn't seen one another for a number of years.
Becky Harlan/NPR
Becky Harlan / NPR
/
NPR
Medea Benjamin (left), who lives in D.C., and California resident Ellen Sturtz greet each other at the Women's March. The friends hadn't seen one another for a number of years.
Marches also took place nationwide from New York to San Francisco, to Dallas, Philadelphia and Portland, Maine.
Amr Alfiky/NPR
/ Amr Alfiky/NPR
/
Amr Alfiky/NPR
Marches also took place nationwide from New York to San Francisco, to Dallas, Philadelphia and Portland, Maine.
Women's March
/ Tyrone Turner/WAMU
/
Tyrone Turner/WAMU
Women's March
/ Tyrone Turner/WAMU
/
Tyrone Turner/WAMU
Women's March
/ Tyrone Turner/WAMU
/
Tyrone Turner/WAMU
The Batala Washington all-women Afro-Brazilian band.
Becky Harlan/NPR
/ Becky Harlan/NPR
/
Becky Harlan/NPR
The Batala Washington all-women Afro-Brazilian band.
Women's March
/ Tyrone Turner/WAMU
/
Tyrone Turner/WAMU
Women's March
/ Tyrone Turner/WAMU
/
Tyrone Turner/WAMU
Demonstrators raised signs about LGBTQ rights, #BlackLivesMatter and immigration, as well as a myriad of posters referencing President Trump.
Becky Harlan/NPR
/ Becky Harlan/NPR
/
Becky Harlan/NPR
Demonstrators raised signs about LGBTQ rights, #BlackLivesMatter and immigration, as well as a myriad of posters referencing President Trump.
Bryana Moore, Veronika Funke, Nancy Haugh, students at James Madison University (JMU), and Katie Lese, a lecturer at JMU, traveled to Washington, D.C. for the Women's March.
Becky Harlan/NPR
/ Becky Harlan/NPR
/
Becky Harlan/NPR
Bryana Moore, Veronika Funke, Nancy Haugh, students at James Madison University (JMU), and Katie Lese, a lecturer at JMU, traveled to Washington, D.C. for the Women's March.
Marchers head toward Freedom plaza during the 2019 Women's March in Washington, D.C.
Becky Harlan/NPR
Becky Harlan / NPR
/
NPR
Marchers head toward Freedom plaza during the 2019 Women's March in Washington, D.C.
Sisters Lizzie and Helen Greene attend the Women's March in D.C. with their parents.
Becky Harlan/NPR
/ Becky Harlan/NPR
/
Becky Harlan/NPR
Sisters Lizzie and Helen Greene attend the Women's March in D.C. with their parents.
Virginia Gordon, 96 (seated in wheelchair) from Champagne, Ill., leads a family cohort of four generations of women attending the Women's March.
Tyrone Turner/WAMU
/ Tyrone Turner/WAMU
/
Tyrone Turner/WAMU
Virginia Gordon, 96 (seated in wheelchair) from Champagne, Ill., leads a family cohort of four generations of women attending the Women's March.
Women's March
/ Amr Alfiky/NPR
/
Amr Alfiky/NPR
Krista Bombardier, of Lynchburg, Va., yells as she passes anti-abortion demonstrators near the Trump International Hotel.
Tyrone Turner/WAMU
/ Tyrone Turner/WAMU
/
Tyrone Turner/WAMU
Krista Bombardier, of Lynchburg, Va., yells as she passes anti-abortion demonstrators near the Trump International Hotel.
Women's March
/ Tyrone Turner/WAMU
/
Tyrone Turner/WAMU
Women's March
/ Amr Alfiky/NPR
/
Amr Alfiky/NPR
Marchers in Washington gathered in Freedom Plaza, unlike the previous two marches, which had taken place on the National Mall.
Amr Alfiky/NPR
/ Amr Alfiky/NPR
/
Amr Alfiky/NPR
Marchers in Washington gathered in Freedom Plaza, unlike the previous two marches, which had taken place on the National Mall.

NPR News
Amr Alfiky
Olivia Sun
Tyrone Turner
Becky Harlan
Becky Harlan is a visual and engagement editor for NPR's Life Kit.
See stories by Becky Harlan