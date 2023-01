A group of hundreds of migrants arrived in El Paso, TX, over the weekend in hopes of obtaining asylum. Most of them are from Nicaragua. This is one of the largest caravans to have ever crossed the Rio Grande.

Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes check in with The Washington Post national correspondent Arelis Hernández, who is following the story.

