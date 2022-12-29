© 2023 KASU
Burglars in California missed their target: a medical marijuana shop

Published December 29, 2022 at 5:22 AM CST

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep.

A group of burglars in California had a nearly foolproof plan. They intended to break into a medical marijuana shop. What could possibly go wrong? They did break in. But according to the security camera, they accidentally targeted the cloth diaper cleaning business next door. The store owner says the burglars did steal a couple of bags, but then left them outside the door after seeing what was inside.

It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

