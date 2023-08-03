KASU is hiring a Corporate Relations Specialist (Development Specialist)

Are you passionate about public media and seeking an opportunity to play a vital role in organizational fundraising and promotional programs? Look no further! We at KASU are on the lookout for an enthusiastic Development Specialist (working title "Corporate Relations Specialist"), a position that plays a critical part in our growth and community engagement. Here’s a look into what the role entails and what makes it so unique:

What You'll Do: A Multifaceted Role

As a Development Specialist at KASU, you'll wear many hats, engaging in various exciting activities:

Underwriting Mastery: Quickly grasp and adhere to the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) guidelines on underwriting for public media. From creating agreements to scripting language, you'll ensure all activities are in line with FCC rules. Community Engagement: Actively reach out to businesses, nonprofits, and other prospects to present underwriting as a powerful branding tool, promoting KASU's unique audience. Revenue Growth: Solicit underwriters from local and regional sources, creating a robust revenue stream for the station. Graphic and Web Content Management: Get creative by managing online graphics and understanding graphic design concepts, contributing to our digital presence. Stellar Customer Service: Maintain seamless communication with underwriting clients and assist in various development areas like membership drives and special events. Community Involvement: Engage with community organizations and networking activities, working in tandem with other team members to identify and leverage additional funding opportunities.

When You'll Work: Flexible and Fulfilling Schedule

You'll generally be working Monday to Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., with additional hours as needed. Expect to dedicate an average of two nights per month and three or four Saturdays per year. This dynamic schedule ensures that you'll be an integral part of our exciting events and promotions.

Who You'll Be: Skills and Qualifications

The ideal candidate will have at least three years of experience in public relations or a related area, with knowledge in marketing techniques, fundraising strategies, and public relations principles.

Educational Background : Bachelor’s Degree in public relations, marketing, or related field.

: Bachelor’s Degree in public relations, marketing, or related field. Skills Required : Exceptional writing, communication, organizational skills, confidence in public speaking, and the ability to recruit, train, and supervise volunteers.

: Exceptional writing, communication, organizational skills, confidence in public speaking, and the ability to recruit, train, and supervise volunteers. Travel and Flexibility: Willingness to travel within the Jonesboro market area, undertake day trips, and participate in longer business trips for professional development.

Join Us on Our Mission

Internally, you'll report directly to the station manager, working closely with staff and liaising with a broad spectrum of entities to produce scripts that align with our branding strategies.

If you're passionate about public media, keen to foster community relationships, and excited to contribute to a vibrant and growing organization, we would love to hear from you!

Please note: This position postings closes at 12:00 A.M. CST on August 9, 2023.

All KASU positions are managed through Arkansas State University. Applicants must apply on the Arkansas State University website. Do not send your application directly to KASU staff. KASU is licensed by the Arkansas State University Board of Trustees, but maintains its editorial independence.