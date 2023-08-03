KASU is hiring a Reporter/Host (Broadcast Production Specialist)

At the heart of our organization is a profound commitment to serving our community. Our mission is to be a trustworthy source of news and information that not only informs but also engages and empowers. Upholding the highest standards of journalism, we use our platform to promote understanding, collaboration, and positive change.

With this vision in mind, we're thrilled to announce an opening for a Broadcast Production Specialist (working title is "Reporter/Host"). This is a unique opportunity to be part of a team that reflects the diverse voices of our community, educates, advocates for media literacy, maintains integrity, fosters transparency, and embraces creativity.

Position Overview

As a Broadcast Production Specialist, you'll be instrumental in realizing our mission and guiding principles:

Community Engagement : You'll create connections with local community members, officials, and other news-makers to bring context to issues that matter while ensuring our news stories reflect the diverse voices of our community.

: You'll create connections with local community members, officials, and other news-makers to bring context to issues that matter while ensuring our news stories reflect the diverse voices of our community. Literacy & Integrity : Your work will contribute to educating the public and upholding the principles of truth, reliability, and balance in civil discussions.

: Your work will contribute to educating the public and upholding the principles of truth, reliability, and balance in civil discussions. Advocacy & Creativity: Through innovative methods and embracing new technologies, you'll promote media literacy and ensure a creative and balanced work environment.

Duties & Responsibilities

Creating and Writing Stories : Guided by the News Director, you'll create and write meaningful stories, keeping fairness, accuracy, and balance at the forefront.

: Guided by the News Director, you'll create and write meaningful stories, keeping fairness, accuracy, and balance at the forefront. Adapting Across Platforms : Your ability to adapt content across various platforms supports our principle of transparency and public involvement in our reporting process.

: Your ability to adapt content across various platforms supports our principle of transparency and public involvement in our reporting process. Teamwork : Collaboration and attending station events ensure that we maintain an open and vibrant organization that fosters understanding and positive change.

: Collaboration and attending station events ensure that we maintain an open and vibrant organization that fosters understanding and positive change. Flexible Schedule: Regular hours are Monday - Friday, 4:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m., with additional hours as needed. Reliable attendance is a must.

Qualifications & Skills

Education & Experience : High School Diploma or equivalent and two years of specialized training in electronics technology, broadcast production, or related field.

: High School Diploma or equivalent and two years of specialized training in electronics technology, broadcast production, or related field. Knowledge & Abilities : From journalism principles to computer proficiency and strong organizational skills, the ideal candidate should be a versatile professional with a willingness to present diverse voices and perspectives.

: From journalism principles to computer proficiency and strong organizational skills, the ideal candidate should be a versatile professional with a willingness to present diverse voices and perspectives. Diverse Skill Set: Strong writing, communication, organizational skills, ability to work under pressure, and willingness to travel occasionally.

Schedule & Other Information

General Days/Hours : Monday - Friday, 4:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. Additional hours as needed. Regular and reliable attendance is required.

: Monday - Friday, 4:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. Additional hours as needed. Regular and reliable attendance is required. Position Closing Date: This posting closes at 12:00 A.M. CST on August 9, 2023.

Join Our Mission

Being part of our team means embracing our guiding principles and actively contributing to a more informed and empowered community. If you believe in the power of local media and have the skills and passion to make a difference, we would love to hear from you.

As KASU News, we stand committed to reflecting our community's voices, improving understanding, standing up for local media, and promoting media literacy. Join us in our quest for excellence, integrity, and creativity. Apply now.

All KASU positions are managed through Arkansas State University. Applicants must apply on the Arkansas State University website. Do not send your application directly to KASU staff. KASU is licensed by the Arkansas State University Board of Trustees, but maintains its editorial independence.

