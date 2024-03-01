© 2024 KASU
KASU News

KASU News: Board Member Controversy, Crypto Mining Study, and Economic Developments

By Brandon Tabor
Published March 1, 2024 at 12:00 PM CST
Ways To Subscribe

KASU News headlines for March 1st, 2024, covers a range of topics starting with Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders urging an Arkansas Board of Corrections member, Alonza Jiles, to resign due to his alleged connection to abuse at a defunct religious boarding school.

It also discusses a legislative committee's study into the environmental and health impacts of cryptocurrency mines in Arkansas, highlighting concerns over their consumption of water and energy. Headlines also include a segment on Paragould's economic health as reported by Mayor Josh Agee and touches on local politics, including primary elections for the Poinsett County Quorum Court.

Additionally, it covers a lawsuit filed by Missouri's Attorney General against Planned Parenthood and a visit by Arkansas filmmaker Jeff Nichols to the Arkansas Governor's Conference on Tourism, where he spoke about the unique aspects of filming in Arkansas.

On this episode:

00:30 Controversy Surrounding Arkansas Board of Corrections Member

01:25 Controversy Surrounds School District and State Corrections Board Member

01:57 Exploring the Impact of Crypto Mines in Arkansas

03:56 Paragould's Fiscal Health and Infrastructure Development

04:54 Early Voting and Election Updates in Poinsett County

05:55 Missouri Attorney General Sues Planned Parenthood Over Alleged Illegal Abortion Practices

06:41 Missouri's Proposed Tax Break Amid Vehicle Value Surge

07:15 Jeff Nichols: Celebrating Arkansas Through Cinema

Brandon Tabor
A Northeast Arkansas native from Wynne, I’ve been involved with radio for about 15 years. I got my Bachelor of Arts degree from Henderson State University in Arkadelphia, where I also served as an award-winning News Director for 2 years at KSWH-LP.
