KASU News: Calls for Resignation, Infrastructure Aid, and Congressional Ambitions

The news covers mounting pressure for the resignation of an Arkansas Corrections board member due to his ties with a controversial religious camp accused of child abuse. State lawmakers, including Republican Senate President Bart Hester, highlight the loss of public trust in board member Alonza Jiles, related to his time at The Lord's Ranch, a religious boarding school implicated in child sexual abuse lawsuits.

In other news, Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders announces over $42 million in assistance for water and wastewater projects to benefit over 22,000 Arkansans, with a significant portion allocated to repair the aging water systems of Helena-West Helena. U.S. Representative Rick Crawford aims for a leadership position in the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee amid his re-election campaign.

Additionally, legislation is being advanced in Tennessee to undo police traffic stop reforms, and the Southern Baptist Convention reports the end of a federal probe into its handling of sexual abuse claims.

