KASU News: Arkansas Procurement Laws and Senior Prank Fallout

Today's headlines from KASU News include various legislative activities and community reactions in Arkansas. An attempt to amend state procurement laws, spurred by a controversial purchase by the governor, failed in the legislature.

Additionally, new regulations on crypto mining are moving through the legislature, despite some opposition on the timing of the debate. A senior prank at a Northeast Arkansas school resulted in suspension and event bans for involved students, prompting backlash from parents.

Missouri's legislature passed a bill to exclude Planned Parenthood from Medicaid funding, a move with significant implications for healthcare and abortion rights. Lastly, Arkansas State University's College of Liberal Arts and Communications announced Dr. Cherisse Jones-Branch as its new dean.

On this episode

00:30 Clarifying Arkansas's Procurement Law: The Lectern Audit

02:39 Arkansas Legislature Debates Crypto Mining Regulations

04:58 Senior Prank Fallout at Jonesboro Public Schools

05:52 Missouri's Legislative Move Against Planned Parenthood

06:27 Leadership Changes at A-State's College of Liberal Arts and Communications

