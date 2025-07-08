KASU News: Lawmaker seeks better trauma support for Arkansas first responders

Today’s headlines from KASU News for Tuesday, July 8, 2025, include an Arkansas lawmaker’s effort to improve trauma support for first responders, the resignation of the Democratic Party of Arkansas chair, and developments in two separate shootings over the holiday weekend. We also cover a federal hearing involving Congressman French Hill and Jerome Powell, and updates on local and federal infrastructure and cleanup proposals.

00:22 – Lawmaker pushes for mental health support for first responders

A joint legislative committee approves an interim study on trauma impacts among first responders. Rep. Randy Torres cites high rates of PTSD and burnout.

01:23 – Chair of Democratic Party of Arkansas announces resignation

Grant Tennille will leave his post on July 15 after four years. Vice Chair Jannie Cotton will serve as interim while a new chair is elected within 60 days.

01:54 – Jonesboro committee to review park upgrades and grant plan

Officials will discuss up to $3 million in state funding for parks, the 2025–2026 community development plan, and a federal grant for public transit vehicles.

02:46 – EPA declines to fund cleanup at southern Arkansas oil site

The EPA will not assist with cleaning the MacMillan Ring Free Oil Superfund site in Norphlet, citing the absence of federal waterways nearby.

03:15 – Budget bill could lead to Medicare cuts, Tennesseans disapprove

Experts say a projected deficit could trigger automatic 4% Medicare cuts starting in January. A poll shows bipartisan opposition to cuts in major programs.

05:07 – Rep. French Hill questions Fed chair on tariffs and inflation

Arkansas Congressman French Hill asks Jerome Powell why he commented on Trump's tariffs but not Biden’s stimulus plans. Powell responds on role of the Fed.

06:25 – Man charged with murder in eastern Arkansas shooting

Decorick Farr is charged with first-degree murder in the death of William Henderson in Poplar Grove. A second person was injured and hospitalized.

06:51 – Little Rock Police involved in weekend shooting incident

Police say officers responded to shots at a Southridge Drive home. A man was injured during an exchange and taken into custody with non-life-threatening injuries.