KASU News: AG says Delta-8 ban can now be enforced in Arkansas

Today’s headlines from KASU News for Monday, June 30, 2025, include Arkansas’s unemployment rate holding steady, legal developments regarding synthetic marijuana, legislative candidates announcing bids for 2026, and more updates on energy, education, and immigration laws.

00:00 – Intro

00:30 – Arkansas unemployment rate remains steady

The state's jobless rate holds at 3.7% for May. Payroll gains seen in leisure, hospitality, and health sectors.

01:24 – Court ruling allows Arkansas to enforce synthetic marijuana ban

AG Tim Griffin says the state can now enforce a law banning THC analogues like Delta-8 after a federal appeals court lifted a freeze.

02:42 – Arkansas Capitol monument project sees fundraising delays

Only 2% of the needed $950,000 has been raised for the proposed “Monument to the Unborn,” facing design and cost concerns.

04:05 – Bonuses awarded to Arkansas teachers through merit program

Over 4,200 teachers will receive bonuses under the Arkansas LEARNS program. More than 70 teachers will receive the full $10,000.

05:23 – Regulators approve new lithium royalty rate for Exxon subsidiary

Saltwerx receives approval for a 2.5% royalty rate for its lithium extraction in southwest Arkansas.

05:59 – Former Travelers CEO joins Arkansas state government

Rusty Meeks is named Director of Strategic Initiatives at the Department of Finance and Administration.

06:36 – Candidates announce runs for Arkansas legislature

Several candidates from both parties declare intentions to run in 2026, including current and former state officials.

07:21 – Tennessee sued over new anti-harboring law for immigrants

Immigrant-led organizations challenge a state law that creates criminal penalties for offering shelter to undocumented individuals.

08:33 – MLB: Cardinals defeat Guardians 7–0

St. Louis scores big behind home runs from Gorman and Scott II, with Liberatore earning his third consecutive win.