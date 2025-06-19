KASU News: Prison designers approved, medical marijuana sales up, mosquito drop in Jonesboro

Designers approved for a new Arkansas state prison; an autism task force addresses service gaps; mosquito populations drop in Jonesboro; a local golf course and disc golf bid discussed; Juneteenth celebrations across Arkansas; and a regional food bank campaign surpasses its goal.

00:00 – Intro

00:30 – Contract approved for new state prison

Arkansas Board of Corrections approves $57 million contract with HDR and Cromwell Architects to design a 3,000-bed prison in Franklin County. Legislative Council will review the contract.

01:06 – Medical marijuana sales increase

Arkansas dispensaries report over $121 million in sales for the first five months of 2025, up from 2024. Top-selling dispensaries named.

01:35 – Lawmakers discuss autism services

A state task force reviews programs and waivers for Arkansans with autism. Experts and lawmakers note the need for better awareness and expanded services.

03:23 – Jonesboro mosquito control update

Jonesboro’s mosquito population drops 80% from last year due to spraying and cleanup. New traffic signs and speed limits approved for the Southern Hill subdivision.

03:54 – Municipal golf course and disc golf bid

Jonesboro A&P Commission funds a feasibility study for a potential municipal golf course and discusses a bid to host the national or international Disc Golf Championships in 2028.

05:48 – Juneteenth celebrations statewide

Communities mark Juneteenth with events in Jonesboro and Little Rock. KLEK hosts fireworks and a proclamation in Jonesboro; Mosaic Templars Cultural Center leads a festival in Little Rock.

07:52 – Food bank campaign exceeds goal

Arvest Bank’s Million Meals campaign raises over $600,000, funding more than 3 million meals for food banks across Arkansas and nearby states.