KASU News: Gage Wood throws no-hitter in College World Series milestone

Today’s headlines from KASU News include a report on child wellbeing in Arkansas, an Arkansas congressman’s comments on the Israel-Iran conflict, possible Medicaid cuts, the opening of the new state justice building, improvements to the state’s water systems, the crowning of Miss Arkansas 2025, summer meal programs for kids, registration for the St. Jude Memphis Marathon, and Razorbacks pitcher Gage Wood’s historic College World Series performance.

00:00 – Introduction

00:30 – Child wellbeing in Arkansas ranks 45th nationwide

A national report shows Arkansas near the bottom in child wellbeing indicators, with advocates urging policy changes to support families.

01:48 – Arkansas congressman comments on Israel-Iran conflict

Rep. French Hill says Israel’s strikes on Iran were independent actions, warning of risks for U.S. assets abroad.

02:38 – Medicaid cuts could affect Arkansans’ healthcare

A Congressional Budget Office estimate finds proposed Medicaid cuts could impact 95,000 Arkansans; GOP leaders dispute the figures.

03:55 – New Arkansas justice building dedicated

Attorney General Tim Griffin unveils the new Bob R. Brooks Justice Building in Little Rock, blending historic features with modern design.

05:07 – State lawmakers address aging water systems

Legislation allocates funds and sets up grants to upgrade Arkansas’s water and wastewater infrastructure; voter approval needed for major projects.

06:44 – Kennedy Holland crowned Miss Arkansas 2025

Greenwood native Kennedy Holland wins Miss Arkansas, fulfilling a childhood dream.

07:12 – Summer programs provide meals for kids

Statewide programs aim to ensure children have access to nutritious meals while schools are out for summer break.

08:18 – Registration opens for St. Jude Memphis Marathon

The December 6th event seeks to raise $16 million for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital; registration details are available online.

08:47 – Razorbacks’ Gage Wood pitches College World Series no-hitter

Arkansas pitcher Gage Wood records the first College World Series no-hitter in 65 years with a record 19 strikeouts in a 3–0 win.