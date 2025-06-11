KASU News: Another lawsuit filed over Arkansas pharmacy ownership law

Today's headlines from KASU News for Wednesday, June 11, 2025, include a new legal challenge to Arkansas's law on pharmacy benefit managers, potential changes to how birthing services are reimbursed in the state, and efforts to expand the Pine Bluff Arsenal. Plus, Juneteenth celebrations begin in Jonesboro, and new Americans take the oath of citizenship in Little Rock.

00:00 – Intro

00:30 – Another lawsuit filed over Arkansas PBM pharmacy ownership law

Navitus joins other PBMs in challenging Act 624, alleging the law unfairly targets them and violates interstate commerce protections.

01:34 – Lawmakers consider Medicaid reimbursement changes for birthing services

Legislators discuss increasing OB care reimbursements. Concerns raised about incentivizing C-sections and improving maternal health outcomes.

03:04 – AG declines to appoint new ethics commissioner under current minority rule

Attorney General Tim Griffin cites constitutionality concerns over minority representation requirements on the State Ethics Commission.

03:31 – Sen. Cotton urges expansion of Pine Bluff Arsenal for munitions production

Cotton says without expansion, the U.S. could lose its only domestic white phosphorus munitions facility. Lawmakers cite budget constraints.

05:28 – Juneteenth in Jonesboro begins, events through June 19

KLEK and KASU co-host a week of Juneteenth activities, including a photo exhibit by Art Meripol and community-focused celebrations.

06:57 – Naturalization ceremony held at Clinton Library welcomes 39 new citizens

Former President Bill Clinton, Judge Christine Baker, and others welcome new Americans in a ceremony promoting diversity and civic duty.

08:08 – Five Red Wolves named to academic all-district baseball team

Amundson, Engskov, van der Lelie, Nelson, and French earn recognition for their academic success in back-to-back seasons.

08:28 – Memphis Grizzlies’ Zach Edey undergoes ankle surgery

Rookie center Zach Edey may miss the start of the season after injuring his ankle during offseason training.