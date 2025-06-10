© 2025 KASU
Your Connection to Music, News, Arts and Views for Over 65 Years
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Federal funding for KASU is at risk. Learn what’s happening and how you can help » kasu.org/protect
KASU News

KASU News: Sanders heads to Europe for new trade mission and D-Day tribute

By Brandon Tabor
Published June 10, 2025 at 12:00 PM CDT
Ways To Subscribe

Today’s headlines from KASU News for Tuesday, June 10, 2025, include:Governor Sarah Sanders plans another trade mission to Europe, Arkansas begins construction on a new state crime lab, a federal court dismisses a redistricting lawsuit, and eastern collared lizards are reintroduced in western Arkansas. Plus, Brookland names a new superintendent, and Little Rock works to save a public housing complex from foreclosure.

00:00 – Intro

00:30 – Sanders announces European trade mission
Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders will visit France and Switzerland for another trade mission, attending the Paris Air Show and honoring D-Day veterans.

01:00 – Arkansas breaks ground on new state crime lab
A 190,000 sq. ft. crime lab is being built in North Little Rock, addressing space limitations and accreditation risks. Officials cite the need for modernization.

02:04 – Redistricting lawsuit dismissed in federal court
A case claiming Arkansas’s congressional map dilutes Black voting power is dismissed with prejudice. Judges found no evidence of racial motivation.

03:01 – Senate may propose changes to SNAP funding
Sen. John Boozman notes concerns about House proposals requiring states to pay a share of SNAP. Over 239,000 Arkansans rely on the program.

03:51 – Little Rock housing board outlines new rules
City leaders approve new conditions for housing authority funding, amid efforts to save Madison Heights from foreclosure. Two of three measures passed.

06:10 – Brookland hires new superintendent
George Kennedy will officially become superintendent July 1. He previously served in the role on an interim basis in 2022.

06:34 – Arkansas launches outdoor education pilot
A new pilot program aims to prepare students for careers in the growing outdoor economy. Only 30 districts will be selected for the first year.

07:53 – University of Memphis raises tuition
The board approves a nearly 5% tuition hike, adding $264 to full-time student bills due to increased operational costs.

08:11 – A-State alum earns Fulbright fellowship
Savannah Sandage will study archaeology in Jerusalem as a 2025–26 Fulbright US Student Fellow.

08:32 – Lizard species reintroduced in Arkansas
Twelve eastern collared lizards were released in west central Arkansas to restore their declining population through conservation efforts.

09:11 – MLB: Blue Jays edge Cardinals 5–4
Toronto’s Alejandro Kirk homered and recorded four hits in a narrow win over St. Louis.

Tags
2025 Season KASU Newscast
Stay Connected
Brandon Tabor
A Northeast Arkansas native from Wynne, I’ve been involved with radio for about 15 years. I got my Bachelor of Arts degree from Henderson State University in Arkadelphia, where I also served as an award-winning News Director for 2 years at KSWH-LP.
See stories by Brandon Tabor