KASU News: Hardy police chief fired after arrest on multiple felony charges

An escaped former Arkansas police chief remains at large, while another police chief is arrested. A task force begins work on a new emergency center in Jonesboro, a new lithium royalty rate is set, and free summer meals for children are now available. We also report on affordable housing concerns in Northwest Arkansas, Arkansas’s opioid death rate decline, and an international soccer tournament coming to Springdale.

00:00 – Intro

00:30 – Search continues for escaped convicted killer and ex-police chief

Authorities release an age-progressed image of Grant Hardin, who escaped from Calico Rock Prison on May 25. A $20,000 reward is being offered for tips.

01:09 – Hardy police chief arrested on multiple felony charges

Scott Rose faces charges including sexual assault and furnishing alcohol to a minor. He was fired following his arrest after a multi-agency investigation.

01:56 – Capital Improvement Bond Task Force meets in Jonesboro

The group begins its work to determine a site for a future E-911 center. Decisions from the task force will not automatically trigger a public vote.

02:25 – Housing report highlights affordability crisis in Northwest Arkansas

A new report from the Walton Family Foundation shows sharp increases in rents and home prices, raising concerns about housing access for key professions.

03:31 – Royalty rate set for lithium extraction in South Arkansas

The Arkansas Oil and Gas Commission approves a 2.5% royalty for lithium production in the Smackover formation, specific to the Reynolds Unit area.

04:56 – Arkansas sees drop in opioid-related deaths

CDC data show a 21% decrease in Arkansas opioid overdose deaths in 2023. Advocates warn federal funding cuts could reverse this progress.

06:19 – Senator Cotton comments on Ukraine and U.S. policy response

Sen. Tom Cotton supports more sanctions on Russia and U.S. efforts to support Ukraine, suggesting economic pressure could bring Putin to negotiations.

07:04 – Free summer meals available for students in Northeast Arkansas

Pickup locations include Harrisburg High School, Nettleton schools in Jonesboro, and Deliverance Family Worship Center. Contact details provided.

07:56 – Community Assistance Grant program now accepting applications

The Arkansas Economic Development Commission opens applications for community development grants, with funding matches required. Deadline: July 31.

08:54 – Marshall Islands to host soccer tournament in Springdale

The Republic of the Marshall Islands will hold its first international soccer tournament this August at Springdale High School.