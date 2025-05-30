KASU News: FBI offers reward in Arkansas inmate escape investigation

Federal agents continue their search for a convicted murderer who escaped from a Calico Rock prison. The Blytheville School District is placed under state control due to academic and administrative concerns. Arkansas faces multiple lawsuits over a new pharmacy law, and the Missouri Supreme Court halts abortion services once again. Plus, how to act quickly when a loved one may be having a stroke.

00:00 – Intro

00:30 – FBI offers $10K reward for escaped inmate

The FBI is searching for former Gateway police chief Grant Hardin, who escaped from North Central Unit Prison. He was serving time for murder and rape.

00:54 – Blytheville School District under state control

The Arkansas State Board of Education removes local board authority over the district due to low performance and budget issues.

02:30 – Express Scripts sues over Arkansas pharmacy ownership law

A Missouri-based pharmacy benefit manager files suit, arguing a new state law violates constitutional commerce protections.

03:31 – CVS lawsuit challenges same Arkansas law

CVS warns it may close 23 Arkansas locations due to Act 624, which restricts pharmacy ownership by PBMs.

04:01 – State Supreme Court revives Griffin's lawsuit against prison board

Justices reverse dismissal of AG Tim Griffin’s lawsuit alleging open records violations by the Arkansas Board of Corrections.

05:10 – Missouri court ruling halts abortions again

Missouri’s Supreme Court voids a lower court ruling that temporarily allowed abortions to resume after a voter-led ban was overturned.

05:49 – Arkansas Supreme Court Justice Highland to run for full term

Associate Justice Cody Highland, appointed by Governor Sanders, announces his candidacy for a full term on the court.

06:19 – Josh Duggar seeks new legal counsel for appeal

Duggar requests a court-appointed lawyer to challenge his federal child pornography conviction using new legal arguments.

06:38 – How to recognize and respond to a stroke

Nurse Lana Wilhelm and the American Stroke Association share tips for recognizing warning signs and preventing recurring strokes.

07:52 – Employers invest in Mississippi County housing program

Big River Steel and Atlas Tube contribute over $800,000 to a local housing incentive aimed at helping employees buy homes.