KASU News: Manhunt continues for escaped Arkansas inmate convicted of murder

Today’s headlines from KASU News include an ongoing manhunt for a former Arkansas police chief convicted of murder, a potential Google data center in West Memphis, and the passing of longtime Arkansas weatherman Ed Buckner. Medicaid coverage and rural healthcare access are also in focus, along with unemployment trends, youth mental health tools, and lighter stories to wrap up the show.

00:00 – Intro

00:30 – Ongoing manhunt for escaped former Arkansas police chief

Authorities continue searching for Grant Hardin, who escaped from Calico Rock. He was serving time for murder and rape convictions.

01:25 – Medicaid cuts could affect rural healthcare in Arkansas

A Georgetown University study shows Medicaid covers 40% of rural births. Proposed federal cuts may impact Arkansas hospitals and obstetric care.

03:01 – Arkansas unemployment rate steady in April

The state’s jobless rate held at 3.7% last month. Sectors with the most job gains and losses are identified in the latest state labor report.

03:45 – West Memphis aims to attract $10B Google data center

City officials confirm talks with a company operating on Google’s behalf, planning a major development on the city's south side.

04:55 – UAMS launches youth mental health resource hub

The AR Connect Now platform offers tools, screenings, and an anti-stigma toolkit for caregivers and young people across the state.

06:31 – Arkansas remembers meteorologist Ed Buckner

The former THV 11 weather anchor and chief meteorologist has passed away after a battle with cancer. He was 59.

07:15 – Former Missouri sheriff Bud Cooper dies

The longtime public servant had recently stepped down for health reasons. His cause of death has not been publicly disclosed.

07:42 – Experts advise tornado safety planning

The National Weather Service shares strategies for protecting lives during tornadoes, including using weather radios and closing doors.

08:28 – Arkansas’s most popular baby names of 2024

Olivia and Liam top the list of names given to newborns in the state, according to the Social Security Administration.

08:56 – Little Rock Zoo welcomes baby dik-dik

Zookeepers celebrate the birth of a small antelope species known for its distinctive alarm call.