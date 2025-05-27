KASU News: Ex-police chief escapes Arkansas prison, search underway

Today's headlines from KASU News include a manhunt for an escaped Arkansas inmate and former police chief, expanded federal disaster aid for Arkansas counties hit by severe storms, and new data showing a drop in overdose deaths. Plus, Arkansas honors fallen service members on Memorial Day, and several A-State athletes prepare to compete in NCAA postseason events.

00:00 – Intro

00:30 – Former Arkansas police chief escapes from prison

Authorities are searching for ex-Gateway Police Chief Grant Hardin, who escaped from the North Central Unit in Calico Rock.

01:04 – Poinsett County warns of police impersonator

Deputies investigate reports of an unmarked car attempting to pull over drivers on Highway 1 north of Harrisburg.

01:44 – Federal disaster aid expanded for Arkansas storms

President Trump approves a second disaster declaration for 39 counties impacted by April flooding, including Clay and Craighead.

02:39 – Arkansas farmers support voluntary conservation programs

A new poll highlights strong support for expanding USDA-funded conservation initiatives in Arkansas.

03:41 – Drug overdose deaths fall in Arkansas

CDC data shows overdose deaths in the state dropped by over 25% from 2023 to 2024.

04:08 – Transformer manufacturer expands in Memphis

Hyosung HICO plans to invest $51 million and add 123 jobs to its U.S. manufacturing headquarters.

05:19 – Little Rock Air Force Base holds Memorial Day ceremony

Service members, local officials, and veterans gather to remember those who died in military service.

06:26 – Arkansas honors fallen heroes at Camp Robinson

Governor Sanders highlights the return of WWII soldier Roger Dean Andrews during Memorial Day ceremonies.

08:14 – A-State athletes head to NCAA West Prelims

Seven Red Wolves qualify for NCAA track and field events in College Station. One decathlete advances to nationals.

08:52 – A-State launches season ticket renewals

Ticket sales open for volleyball and men’s and women’s basketball for the 2025–26 season.