KASU News

KASU News: Manhunt expands for escaped Arkansas police chief in Ozarks

By Brandon Tabor
Published May 29, 2025 at 12:00 PM CDT
Headlines today include an ongoing manhunt for a former police chief who escaped from prison, developments in the leadership of Blytheville Schools, a new report on maternal mental health in Arkansas, and reactions from Arkansas Catholics to the election of a U.S.-born pope.

00:00 – Intro

00:30 – Search continues for escaped former police chief
Authorities search caves in the Ozark Mountains for Grant Hardin, a former police chief convicted of rape and murder who escaped by impersonating a corrections officer.

01:01 – Public meetings on Blytheville School District leadership
The Arkansas State Board of Education holds a public meeting on Blytheville School District’s performance, while the local school board interviews a finalist for superintendent.

01:41 – House Speaker addresses Medicaid, maternal health, and prison funding
Speaker Brian Evans discusses plans for tax cuts, pushback on Medicaid changes, and the legislature's failure to pass a prison funding package.

03:57 – Missouri governor calls special session for tornado relief, stadium incentives
Governor Mike Kehoe calls lawmakers to discuss aid for tornado victims and stadium funding for professional sports teams.

05:07 – Arkansas ranks low in maternal mental health report
A national report gives Arkansas low marks for maternal mental health care access, provider availability, and insurance coverage.

05:28 – Walmart to cut 1,500 tech jobs
Walmart confirms layoffs in its U.S. and global tech divisions, citing efforts to streamline operations and decision-making.

05:51 – Wendell Griffen to run for Pulaski County Judge
Retired Judge Wendell Griffen announces a campaign for Pulaski County Judge, challenging incumbent Barry Hyde in 2026.

06:14 – Arkansas launches Community Assistance grant program
Governor Sanders and the Arkansas Economic Development Commission open applications for grants aimed at revitalizing local communities.

07:03 – Arkansas priest reacts to election of U.S.-born pope
Reverend Jason Tyler shares reactions to Cardinal Robert Prevost’s election as Pope Leo XIV, highlighting his broad appeal and potential to unify the church.

2025 Season KASU Newscast
Brandon Tabor
A Northeast Arkansas native from Wynne, I’ve been involved with radio for about 15 years. I got my Bachelor of Arts degree from Henderson State University in Arkadelphia, where I also served as an award-winning News Director for 2 years at KSWH-LP.
