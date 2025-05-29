KASU News: Manhunt expands for escaped Arkansas police chief in Ozarks

Headlines today include an ongoing manhunt for a former police chief who escaped from prison, developments in the leadership of Blytheville Schools, a new report on maternal mental health in Arkansas, and reactions from Arkansas Catholics to the election of a U.S.-born pope.

00:00 – Intro

00:30 – Search continues for escaped former police chief

Authorities search caves in the Ozark Mountains for Grant Hardin, a former police chief convicted of rape and murder who escaped by impersonating a corrections officer.

01:01 – Public meetings on Blytheville School District leadership

The Arkansas State Board of Education holds a public meeting on Blytheville School District’s performance, while the local school board interviews a finalist for superintendent.

01:41 – House Speaker addresses Medicaid, maternal health, and prison funding

Speaker Brian Evans discusses plans for tax cuts, pushback on Medicaid changes, and the legislature's failure to pass a prison funding package.

03:57 – Missouri governor calls special session for tornado relief, stadium incentives

Governor Mike Kehoe calls lawmakers to discuss aid for tornado victims and stadium funding for professional sports teams.

05:07 – Arkansas ranks low in maternal mental health report

A national report gives Arkansas low marks for maternal mental health care access, provider availability, and insurance coverage.

05:28 – Walmart to cut 1,500 tech jobs

Walmart confirms layoffs in its U.S. and global tech divisions, citing efforts to streamline operations and decision-making.

05:51 – Wendell Griffen to run for Pulaski County Judge

Retired Judge Wendell Griffen announces a campaign for Pulaski County Judge, challenging incumbent Barry Hyde in 2026.

06:14 – Arkansas launches Community Assistance grant program

Governor Sanders and the Arkansas Economic Development Commission open applications for grants aimed at revitalizing local communities.

07:03 – Arkansas priest reacts to election of U.S.-born pope

Reverend Jason Tyler shares reactions to Cardinal Robert Prevost’s election as Pope Leo XIV, highlighting his broad appeal and potential to unify the church.