KASU News: AG reports 16 arrests in Jonesboro retail theft operation

Today's headlines from KASU News for Tuesday, June 3, 2025, include arrests made in a multi-store retail theft operation in Jonesboro, disaster unemployment assistance announced for Lake City tornado survivors, and the Arkansas Attorney General rejecting a ballot measure on direct democracy. Also, new federal food funding cuts may impact schools and food banks, Little Rock city leaders tighten oversight of its housing authority, and A-State basketball adds three new players for the upcoming season.

00:00 – Intro

00:30 – AG: 16 arrested in northeast Arkansas organized retail theft operation

Attorney General Tim Griffin says a barcode scam hit 13 stores in Jonesboro. He also announced a separate human trafficking case involving victims from China.

01:52 – Lake City receives FEMA aid; disaster unemployment claims open

Lake City officials report FEMA has approved public assistance after an EF-3 tornado. DUA is available through July 21 for storm-impacted workers.

02:58 – Ballot proposal for direct democracy rejected under new law

AG Tim Griffin says the proposed amendment failed to meet a new readability standard under state law, blocking it from the 2026 ballot.

04:00 – Federal food aid cuts could strain Arkansas food banks, schools

Cuts to USDA programs may reduce fresh local food purchases and nutrition education. Advocates say Arkansas families and children will feel the impact.

05:48 – U.S. proposes new nuclear deal to Iran after uranium report

Senator Tom Cotton weighs in on the difficulty of balancing nuclear power needs and non-proliferation efforts amid new negotiations with Iran.

06:58 – Little Rock imposes conditions on housing authority loan request

The Metropolitan Housing Alliance faces new oversight after HUD and whistleblower reports allege financial mismanagement and debt.

07:59 – Heritage sites to host summer Community Scholars training programs

A-State Folk and Traditional Arts will hold programs in Dyess and Tyronza focused on preserving Arkansas’s cultural heritage.

08:25 – Philander Smith names Maurice Gibson as new president

Gibson, former VC for Diversity at A-State, had served as interim president at Philander Smith University since 2023.

08:38 – A-State basketball signs three new recruits for 2025–26

Men’s team adds CJ Geathers and Weston Honeycutt; women’s team signs Payton Fields from St. Bonaventure.