© 2025 KASU
Your Connection to Music, News, Arts and Views for Over 65 Years
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KASU News

KASU News: Reward raised in Arkansas prison escape as search continues

By Brandon Tabor
Published June 2, 2025 at 12:00 PM CDT
Ways To Subscribe

Federal authorities increase the reward in the search for an escaped inmate. Arkansas lawmakers weigh in on a national budget bill, a rare measles case is confirmed in Faulkner County, and a local nonprofit hosts a fundraiser to fight human trafficking.

00:00 – Intro

00:30 – Reward increases in manhunt for escaped inmate
Authorities raise the reward to $20,000 for information on Grant Hardin, who escaped from Calico Rock Prison dressed as a law enforcement officer.

01:14 – Corrections board discusses new prison in Franklin County
Plans move forward for a new prison, despite local staffing concerns and opposition from Native American groups.

02:11 – Trump pardons former Arkansas senator
Jeremy Hutchinson receives a presidential pardon after pleading guilty to corruption charges tied to Medicaid funding.

02:46 – Cotton supports reconciliation budget bill
Sen. Tom Cotton backs a GOP budget bill focused on tax cuts and military funding. The CBO estimates it could add $4 trillion to the federal debt.

04:26 – Seventh measles case reported in Arkansas
An unvaccinated adult in Faulkner County contracts measles. Pediatrician Dr. Andrew Koehler discusses symptoms and the importance of vaccination.

06:21 – Gag order lifted in Lonoke County murder case
The Arkansas Supreme Court vacates a gag order in a case involving Aaron Spencer, linked to the death of Michael Fosler.

06:45 – Little Rock school board member announces state house run
Michael Manson announces plans to run for State House District 79 as Democrat Tara Shepherd shifts focus to a state Senate seat.

07:09 – Donations aid Clayborn Temple fire recovery
$1.5 million in foundation donations will help restore the historic Memphis church following an arson fire during its renovation.

07:50 – ‘Ride Against Trafficking’ fundraiser in Jonesboro
Hope Found to host a community event at Craighead Forest Park to raise awareness and funds to fight human trafficking.

Tags
2025 Season KASU Newscast
Stay Connected
Brandon Tabor
A Northeast Arkansas native from Wynne, I’ve been involved with radio for about 15 years. I got my Bachelor of Arts degree from Henderson State University in Arkadelphia, where I also served as an award-winning News Director for 2 years at KSWH-LP.
See stories by Brandon Tabor