KASU News: Reward raised in Arkansas prison escape as search continues

Federal authorities increase the reward in the search for an escaped inmate. Arkansas lawmakers weigh in on a national budget bill, a rare measles case is confirmed in Faulkner County, and a local nonprofit hosts a fundraiser to fight human trafficking.

00:00 – Intro

00:30 – Reward increases in manhunt for escaped inmate

Authorities raise the reward to $20,000 for information on Grant Hardin, who escaped from Calico Rock Prison dressed as a law enforcement officer.

01:14 – Corrections board discusses new prison in Franklin County

Plans move forward for a new prison, despite local staffing concerns and opposition from Native American groups.

02:11 – Trump pardons former Arkansas senator

Jeremy Hutchinson receives a presidential pardon after pleading guilty to corruption charges tied to Medicaid funding.

02:46 – Cotton supports reconciliation budget bill

Sen. Tom Cotton backs a GOP budget bill focused on tax cuts and military funding. The CBO estimates it could add $4 trillion to the federal debt.

04:26 – Seventh measles case reported in Arkansas

An unvaccinated adult in Faulkner County contracts measles. Pediatrician Dr. Andrew Koehler discusses symptoms and the importance of vaccination.

06:21 – Gag order lifted in Lonoke County murder case

The Arkansas Supreme Court vacates a gag order in a case involving Aaron Spencer, linked to the death of Michael Fosler.

06:45 – Little Rock school board member announces state house run

Michael Manson announces plans to run for State House District 79 as Democrat Tara Shepherd shifts focus to a state Senate seat.

07:09 – Donations aid Clayborn Temple fire recovery

$1.5 million in foundation donations will help restore the historic Memphis church following an arson fire during its renovation.

07:50 – ‘Ride Against Trafficking’ fundraiser in Jonesboro

Hope Found to host a community event at Craighead Forest Park to raise awareness and funds to fight human trafficking.