KASU News: A-State names new AD with decades of experience in athletics leadership

Authorities continue searching for an escaped Arkansas inmate using cell phone data. Three candidates launch bids for circuit judge seats in northeast Arkansas. A Democratic Party leader outlines messaging strategies in Little Rock. Plus, A-State welcomes a new athletic director with decades of sports industry experience, and Newton County joins other Arkansas counties in halting new clean energy projects.

00:00 – Intro

00:30 – Cell phone data may help locate escaped inmate

Grant Hardin, a former police chief convicted of rape and murder, remains at large. FBI is analyzing nearby cell phone tower data.

01:04 – Three candidates announce circuit judge campaigns

Andrew Nadzam, Keith Chrestman, and Lance Owens declare candidacies in the 2nd Judicial District. All races are nonpartisan.

01:54 – Arkansas Democrats discuss party strategy in Little Rock

National leaders suggest rebranding over policy changes to reconnect with working-class voters.

02:55 – U.S. Rep. Steve Womack to seek ninth term

The 3rd District Congressman, first elected in 2010, plans to run for reelection. No challengers have yet announced.

03:22 – Former librarian sues Crawford County

Deidre Gryzmala alleges a breach of a separation agreement that barred disparagement between parties.

03:53 – Factory farm emissions spark nature-based solutions study

Environmental groups promote tree planting and wetland restoration as long-term alternatives to tech-based emission controls.

05:43 – Newton County bans new wind and solar projects

The northwest Arkansas county joins others enacting temporary restrictions over environmental concerns.

06:02 – Pope County sheriff announces resignation

Sheriff Shane Jones will step down at the end of June after 32 years in law enforcement.

06:19 – Paper company makes $1 billion investment in Arkansas

Green Bay Packaging expands its plant in Morrilton, calling it the largest capital investment in Central Arkansas history.

06:46 – Batesville selected as Arkansas “Capital for a Day”

Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders highlights Batesville's historical and educational features during the event.

07:21 – A-State introduces new athletic director

Chris Pezman outlines his goals as A-State’s new Vice Chancellor for Intercollegiate Athletics. He brings 30 years of experience, including time at the University of Houston.

08:25 – New scholarship supports Arkansas vet students

Donna Easly donates $50,000 to help A-State veterinary students focused on small animal care.