KASU News: FEMA opens new disaster recovery centers in Arkansas

By Brandon Tabor
Published June 9, 2025 at 12:00 PM CDT
Federal officials open new FEMA assistance centers for storm survivors in northeast Arkansas. An escaped prison inmate is recaptured and transferred to a supermax facility. In politics, new candidates enter races for Congress and the Arkansas House. Plus, a new executive director is named for the Cold War museum in Blytheville, and Arkansas baseball heads to the College World Series.

00:00 – Intro

00:30 – FEMA opens new disaster recovery centers in Arkansas
FEMA opens sites in Clay, Lawrence, Pulaski, and St. Francis Counties to help storm survivors. Locations include city halls, electric co-ops, and community centers.

01:04 – Escaped inmate Grant Hardin recaptured and transferred to supermax prison
Hardin was located near the prison after nearly two weeks on the run and is now at Varner Supermax.

01:28 – U.S. House passes major domestic spending bill
The “Big Beautiful Bill,” backed by Rep. Steve Womack, advances President Trump’s agenda but includes cuts to Medicaid and SNAP. Budget analysts predict a $4 trillion debt increase.

02:40 – Democrat Diana Lawrence enters congressional race
Lawrence, a former Wisconsin candidate now living in Van Buren, will challenge Rep. Womack in Arkansas’s 3rd District.

03:04 – Steven Person announces run for Arkansas House District 77
Pulaski County Quorum Court member and veteran Steven Person seeks the seat currently held by term-limited Rep. Fred Allen.

03:38 – Arkansas Secretary of State touts election security progress
Cole Jester highlights bipartisan-backed reforms and Arkansas's #1 election integrity ranking from the Heritage Foundation.

05:24 – Advocates say Black immigrants face unique challenges in Arkansas
Black migrants report fear and isolation due to immigration status concerns, despite high education and workforce participation rates.

06:50 – Cold War museum in Blytheville names new executive director
Christian Ostermann, Cold War historian from the Wilson Center, will lead the developing National Cold War Center.

07:18 – Nine Arkansas sites added to National Register of Historic Places
New additions span the state and include homes, bridges, and university buildings, such as the Fay Jones-designed Orton House.

07:59 – Arkansas baseball team advances to College World Series
Logan Maxwell leads Arkansas to victory over Tennessee in the Fayetteville Super Regional, earning the team’s 12th College World Series berth.

Brandon Tabor
A Northeast Arkansas native from Wynne, I’ve been involved with radio for about 15 years. I got my Bachelor of Arts degree from Henderson State University in Arkadelphia, where I also served as an award-winning News Director for 2 years at KSWH-LP.
