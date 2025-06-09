KASU News: FEMA opens new disaster recovery centers in Arkansas

Federal officials open new FEMA assistance centers for storm survivors in northeast Arkansas. An escaped prison inmate is recaptured and transferred to a supermax facility. In politics, new candidates enter races for Congress and the Arkansas House. Plus, a new executive director is named for the Cold War museum in Blytheville, and Arkansas baseball heads to the College World Series.

00:00 – Intro

00:30 – FEMA opens new disaster recovery centers in Arkansas

FEMA opens sites in Clay, Lawrence, Pulaski, and St. Francis Counties to help storm survivors. Locations include city halls, electric co-ops, and community centers.

01:04 – Escaped inmate Grant Hardin recaptured and transferred to supermax prison

Hardin was located near the prison after nearly two weeks on the run and is now at Varner Supermax.

01:28 – U.S. House passes major domestic spending bill

The “Big Beautiful Bill,” backed by Rep. Steve Womack, advances President Trump’s agenda but includes cuts to Medicaid and SNAP. Budget analysts predict a $4 trillion debt increase.

02:40 – Democrat Diana Lawrence enters congressional race

Lawrence, a former Wisconsin candidate now living in Van Buren, will challenge Rep. Womack in Arkansas’s 3rd District.

03:04 – Steven Person announces run for Arkansas House District 77

Pulaski County Quorum Court member and veteran Steven Person seeks the seat currently held by term-limited Rep. Fred Allen.

03:38 – Arkansas Secretary of State touts election security progress

Cole Jester highlights bipartisan-backed reforms and Arkansas's #1 election integrity ranking from the Heritage Foundation.

05:24 – Advocates say Black immigrants face unique challenges in Arkansas

Black migrants report fear and isolation due to immigration status concerns, despite high education and workforce participation rates.

06:50 – Cold War museum in Blytheville names new executive director

Christian Ostermann, Cold War historian from the Wilson Center, will lead the developing National Cold War Center.

07:18 – Nine Arkansas sites added to National Register of Historic Places

New additions span the state and include homes, bridges, and university buildings, such as the Fay Jones-designed Orton House.

07:59 – Arkansas baseball team advances to College World Series

Logan Maxwell leads Arkansas to victory over Tennessee in the Fayetteville Super Regional, earning the team’s 12th College World Series berth.