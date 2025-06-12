KASU News: Arkansas sued over 10 Commandments school display law

Headlines include a legal challenge to Arkansas’s new 10 Commandments law, Missouri lawmakers working overtime to retain major league sports teams, scam warning texts in Arkansas, and how Shorter College stepped up to support displaced Job Corps students. Plus, reflections from a historic submarine in North Little Rock.

00:00 – Intro

00:30 – ACLU sues over Arkansas 10 Commandments display law

A new Arkansas law requires schools and public buildings to display the 10 Commandments. The ACLU is suing, citing First Amendment violations.

01:07 – Construction begins on new state crime lab

The Arkansas State Crime Lab breaks ground on a new facility in North Little Rock. Officials say the project will improve forensic capabilities.

02:00 – Court denies Josh Duggar’s request for court-appointed attorney

Josh Duggar's motion for legal assistance in appealing his child pornography conviction is denied by a federal judge.

02:43 – Deadly force ruled justified in Van Buren shooting

A prosecutor clears Arkansas State Police in the May 16 shooting of Austin Byrd during a reckless driving incident on I-40.

03:00 – Officials warn of scam texts posing as traffic ticket notices

Arkansas agencies warn of fake texts claiming to be from vehicle administration departments and requesting payment for violations.

03:41 – Missouri lawmakers approve stadium and disaster relief funding

A special session results in hundreds of millions allocated to retain sports teams and provide tornado disaster relief in Missouri.

04:19 – Downtown Jonesboro road closures for weekend events

Several streets will close Saturday for Juneteenth celebrations and community events, including parades and the Meet Me on Main event.

05:36 – Shorter College enrolls displaced Job Corps students

After federal Job Corps programs closed, Shorter College stepped in to offer displaced students education, housing, and support.

07:28 – Remains of WWII soldier buried in Gravette

Army Private Roger Dean Andrews, lost in World War II, is buried with military honors in his Arkansas hometown.

07:46 – Arkansas Inland Maritime Museum marks 20 years

The USS Razorback submarine’s long military history reflects shifting U.S. policy from WWII to the Cold War and beyond.