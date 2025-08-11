KASU News: Arkansas nonprofit tackles maternal health crisis, LRSD goes electric

Today’s headlines from KASU News include a new Arkansas nonprofit aiming to improve maternal health outcomes, U.S. Education Secretary Linda McMahon’s upcoming visit to the state, and the Little Rock School District rolling out the largest fleet of electric school buses in Arkansas. Also, Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders signs an economic cooperation agreement with Israel, a new report details immigration enforcement’s economic impact on the state, and a former FedEx security officer files a $6 million racial discrimination lawsuit. Plus, Lonoke County considers a massive solar farm project, Justin Rose wins the FedEx St. Jude Championship, and the St. Louis Cardinals notch a walk-off win over the Chicago Cubs.

00:00 – Intro

00:30 – Arkansas nonprofit tackles maternal health crisis

A new nonprofit led by Dr. Nirvana Manning of UAMS is studying social determinants of health, distributing postpartum supply kits, and educating new mothers on warning signs to reduce preventable maternal deaths.

02:17 – U.S. education secretary to visit Arkansas

Linda McMahon will visit the state as part of a 50-state “Returning Education to the States” listening tour, though details on the date and location remain undisclosed.

02:45 – Arkansas signs MOU with Israel Innovation Authority

The 10-year agreement aims to foster collaboration in aerospace, defense, agriculture, and manufacturing, with exchanges planned for businesses and delegates.

03:14 – Report details economic effects of immigration enforcement

A new study finds most immigrants detained in recent raids had no criminal record, with researchers warning mass deportations could harm Arkansas’s economy.

05:44 – Former FedEx officer sues over racial discrimination

Barbara Blake claims she was fired after reporting racist remarks by a coworker and is seeking $6 million in damages and reinstatement.

06:24 – Lonoke County considers large-scale solar project

Invenergy’s proposed 6,000-acre solar farm could bring $62 million in tax revenue, though Keo’s mayor says city benefits would be minimal.

07:37 – Little Rock debuts electric school bus fleet

LRSD adds 25 Bluebird Vision Electric buses, the largest fleet in the state, offering cleaner and quieter rides for students.

08:33 – Justin Rose wins FedEx St. Jude Championship

Rose staged a late comeback and prevailed in a playoff to defeat U.S. Open champion JJ Spaun in Memphis.

08:49 – Cardinals walk off Cubs in series finale

Nolan Gorman’s single in the ninth lifted St. Louis to a 3-2 win over Chicago.