KASU News: Craighead crisis stabilization unit secures contract renewal

Craighead County’s crisis stabilization unit will remain open for another year after securing a renewed contract with the state. Ten Arkansas death row inmates are challenging a new nitrogen gas execution law in court, arguing it is unconstitutional. Plus, Arkansas nonprofits celebrate Black Philanthropy Month by highlighting efforts to expand funding for organizations led by people of color. Other stories include updates on the reelection bid of a local judge, the impact of federal SNAP cuts on Missouri families, Arkansas’s push against illegal offshore gambling, Governor Sanders’s trade mission to Israel and the UAE, the state’s first-ever business conference focused on artificial intelligence, and highlights from sports and philanthropy.

00:00 – Intro

00:30 – Crisis Stabilization Unit Renewed

Craighead County’s crisis stabilization unit will continue operating through July 2026 after renewing its contract with the state. St. Bernard’s Healthcare will keep running the center, one of only two such units remaining in Arkansas as others have closed due to staffing shortages.

01:26 – Judge Doug Brimhall to Seek Reelection

Second Judicial Circuit Judge Doug Brimhall announces his campaign for reelection, reflecting on his past and commitment to serving Clay, Craighead, Crittenden, Greene, Mississippi, and Poinsett counties.

02:06 – Death Row Inmates Sue Over Nitrogen Gas Law

Ten Arkansas death row inmates file a lawsuit, claiming the state’s new execution law is unconstitutional. The law, known as Act 302, allows executions by nitrogen gas.

02:54 – Arkansas Attorney General Joins Gambling Crackdown

Arkansas Attorney General Tim Griffin joins a bipartisan call for federal action against illegal offshore gambling, citing lost revenue and online impersonation of Arkansas casinos.

03:35 – SNAP Cuts Could Affect Missouri Families

Changes in the federal budget could shift more costs for managing the SNAP program to Missouri, potentially impacting over 650,000 residents who rely on nutritional assistance.

04:40 – Governor Sanders Meets Israeli Prime Minister

Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders meets with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as part of her trade mission, with plans to also visit the United Arab Emirates.

05:46 – Arkansas Hosts First AI Business Conference

Arkansas will hold its first business conference focused on artificial intelligence at the Clinton Presidential Center. Keynote speaker Elizabeth Edwards discusses both the promise and risks of AI.

06:46 – Black Philanthropy Month in Arkansas

Arkansas nonprofits led by people of color celebrate Black Philanthropy Month. The Women’s Foundation of the South highlights ongoing efforts to boost funding for organizations run by women of color.

07:54 – A-State Women’s Soccer Honored

A-State women’s soccer team receives the United Soccer Coaches College Team Academic Award after earning a 3.58 GPA for the academic year.

08:24 – PGA Tour Playoffs Begin in Memphis

Scottie Scheffler shifts focus to the PGA Tour playoffs, starting with the FedEx St. Jude Championship in Memphis.

08:50 – Cardinals Rally Past Dodgers

In MLB action, the St. Louis Cardinals defeat the Los Angeles Dodgers despite Shohei Ohtani’s milestone game.