KASU News: Arkansas prison population projected to grow through 2035

Arkansas’s prison population continues to rise with projections showing steady growth through 2035. Families across the state applied in record numbers for Education Freedom Accounts as the program expands. A new report finds gaps in Arkansas’s sex education standards. Plus, a new leader at the Department of Human Services, Missouri names a new attorney general, and Arkansas’s only ferry receives federal support to keep service moving across Bull Shoals Lake.

00:00 – Intro

00:30 – Arkansas prison population on the rise

Analysts project continued growth in Arkansas’s inmate population, with a 2 percent annual increase expected through 2035.

01:27 – Record surge in Education Freedom Account applications

More than 50,000 families applied for taxpayer-funded vouchers this school year under Arkansas LEARNS.

02:41 – Report shows gaps in Arkansas sex education

Arkansas Advocates for Children and Families says most districts fall short of comprehensive standards. Read the full report.

04:31 – Janet Mann sworn in as DHS secretary

The new leader of the Arkansas Department of Human Services also continues as the state’s Medicaid director.

05:26 – Missouri names new attorney general

Catherine Hanaway, a former U.S. attorney, takes over after Andrew Bailey departs for the FBI.

06:05 – Wesley Clark warns of rising global threats

The retired NATO commander says U.S. leadership has faltered against Russia, China, and their alliances.

07:40 – Republican candidate challenges central Arkansas lawmaker

Mark Brannan announces a run for the Arkansas House District 56 seat currently held by Democrat Steve Magie.

07:59 – Julie Mayberry won’t seek reelection

The longtime state lawmaker steps aside as firefighter Eric Shepherd launches a campaign for her seat.

08:26 – Memphis set to purchase Sheridan Hotel

City leaders plan a $30 million renovation to restore the city’s largest hotel and attract conventions.

08:46 – Federal funding boosts Peel Ferry service

Arkansas receives more than $200,000 to support ferry operations across Bull Shoals Lake.

09:12 – Cardinals top Marlins 7-4

St. Louis takes the win with strong performances from Tyler Saggese and Iván Herrera.

