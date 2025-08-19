KASU News: Lawmakers weigh new school grading system and funding plan

Arkansas lawmakers consider changes to school grading and funding, Attorney General Tim Griffin defends the state’s nitrogen gas execution law and warns about social media threats, and a new monument honoring Arkansas music legends is planned in North Little Rock. Plus, Missouri’s attorney general steps down for a federal role, a missing teen in Arkansas is found safe, and food insecurity is rising in Missouri.

00:00 – Intro

00:30 – Lawmakers propose changes to school grading system

A legislative panel endorses a plan to grade schools on a curve, which could impact state funding tied to performance.

00:52 – Griffin defends nitrogen gas execution law and warns of social media threats

Attorney General Tim Griffin says the state’s new execution law should be upheld and previews an upcoming Social Media Summit focused on foreign threats.

02:40 – Missouri attorney general steps down

Andrew Bailey resigns to take a new leadership role with the FBI; Governor Mike Kehoe will appoint a replacement.

03:07 – Missing Arkansas teen found safe

Jackson County officials announce that 17-year-old Hannah Osborne has been located after a weeklong search.

03:23 – St. Joseph Center lease terminated

The Catholic Diocese of Little Rock ends its lease agreement with the St. Joseph Center following damage from a wildfire.

03:55 – Trial begins in Young Dolph murder case

A Memphis man faces charges of conspiracy and first-degree murder in the 2021 killing of the rapper.

05:12 – Missouri food insecurity on the rise

A University of Missouri report shows nearly 780,000 residents face food insecurity, with inflation and the end of pandemic-era programs contributing to the increase.

06:28 – New flights coming to Little Rock’s airport

Clinton National Airport adds direct routes to Nashville, Salt Lake City, and Phoenix.

06:53 – Arkansas Music Legends Pavilion groundbreaking

Officials break ground on a $2 million project featuring bronze statues of Arkansas music icons, including Johnny Cash, Sister Rosetta Tharpe, Al Green, and Glen Campbell.

08:31 – Cardinals snap losing streak

St. Louis beats Miami 8–3 behind Alec Burleson’s late go-ahead single.

Editor’s Note: These show notes were generated with the assistance of an AI tool and reviewed by KASU staff for accuracy.