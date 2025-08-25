KASU News: Arkansas appeals Ten Commandments ruling in federal court

Today’s headlines from KASU News include Arkansas appealing a federal ruling partially blocking the state’s Ten Commandments law, a video of ICE officers interacting with a family at a state park raising questions, and the Arkansas Women’s Hall of Fame inducting a new class of honorees. Also, a longtime college chancellor announces her retirement, a $4 million donation expands early childhood education programs, and Alice Walton makes another political contribution. Plus, UAMS expands a nurse anesthesiology program, August marks National Catfish Month, and A-State women’s soccer falls to Oklahoma State.

00:00 – Intro

00:30 – Arkansas appeals Ten Commandments ruling

Attorney General Tim Griffin challenges a federal ruling that blocks Act 573, requiring the Ten Commandments in public buildings.

00:57 – Video shows ICE agents in Arkansas park

A family encounter with ICE and U.S. Forest Service officers sparks questions about immigration enforcement.

01:52 – Former sheriff sentenced for lying to FBI

Former Hot Spring County Sheriff Scott Finkbeiner receives a prison sentence after pleading guilty to federal charges.

02:24 – Arkansas Women’s Hall of Fame

Civil rights attorney Bettina Brownstein and others are inducted; honorees include scientists, attorneys, and the All-American Red Heads basketball team.

03:50 – East Arkansas Community College chancellor to retire

Cathie Cline announces plans to step down in 2026 after nearly a decade as chancellor.

04:52 – $4M gift expands early childhood education

UA Little Rock receives a donation from the Trinity Foundation to strengthen pre-K education and research statewide.

05:55 – Alice Walton donates to Cuomo campaign

The Walmart heiress makes another contribution to Andrew Cuomo’s New York City mayoral bid.

06:28 – UAMS expands nurse anesthesiologist program

The Fayetteville campus receives $3M to expand CRNA training and rural access.

07:05 – August is National Catfish Month

An expert from UAPB shares fishing tips and highlights Arkansas catfish opportunities.

08:38 – A-State soccer falls to Oklahoma State

The Red Wolves nearly rally back but lose 3-2 on the road in Stillwater.

