KASU News: Sanders names new library board, Jonesboro leaders defend E. Boone Watson Center

Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders appoints new members to the State Library Board, a federal judge considers whether to allow a lawsuit against the state’s school voucher program to move forward, and Jonesboro residents voice concerns about the temporary closure of the E. Boone Watson Center. Other stories include updates on agriculture spending, Arkansas unemployment rates, and a new home for the Downtown Food Truck Festival.

00:00 – Intro

00:30 – Sanders appoints new State Library Board

Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders names six new appointees after lawmakers dissolved the old panel earlier this year.

01:24 – New appointment to Arkansas Board of Education

Sanders selects Aaron Abbott of Springdale to serve on the board through 2032.

01:55 – Lawsuit over Arkansas school voucher program continues

Plaintiffs ask a federal judge to keep alive a case challenging the Educational Freedom Account program.

02:23 – Jonesboro residents raise concerns over E. Boone Watson Center closure

Community leaders urge city officials to preserve the historic African American cultural center amid access restrictions.

03:34 – Paragould school employee charged with video voyeurism

A 24-year-old paraprofessional faces felony charges for allegedly recording students without consent.

03:57 – Jury deliberates in Young Dolph murder case

A Memphis man accused of organizing the 2021 killing awaits a verdict.

05:15 – Federal spending boost for agriculture

The Congressional Budget Office projects $65 billion in new farm and rural support under the One Big Beautiful Bill Act.

06:04 – VA plans to end abortion services at its hospitals

Veterans in Arkansas and other states could face new limits under updated policies.

07:27 – Arkansas unemployment rate holds steady

The state’s jobless rate remains at 3.7%, below the national average.

08:08 – Highway 440 redesignated as Interstate 440

The Arkansas Department of Transportation announces the upgrade to the federal interstate system.

08:38 – Downtown Food Truck Festival moves to new location

The annual Little Rock event will be held on a newly developed 18-acre green space near the I-30 bridge.

08:58 – Sports update

Miami defeats St. Louis in major league baseball action.

