KASU News: Arkansas Democrats choose retired colonel as new party chair

Today’s headlines from KASU News include the Arkansas Democratic Party electing a new chair, the National Guard seeking federal authority to make immigration arrests, and Brookland preparing for its first full-service medical center and pharmacy. Other stories cover calls to allow guns in state parks, the escape of a former police chief from prison, murder charges at a county jail, and a new $150 million expansion at the Port of Little Rock. Plus, regional crime updates, college soccer results, and a Major League Baseball recap.

00:00 – Intro

00:30 – Democratic Party of Arkansas elects new chair

Retired Colonel Marcus Jones was chosen as party chair, defeating interim chair Jannie Cotton to complete the term of Grant Tennille.

02:07 – Arkansas National Guard seeks immigration authority

The Guard has applied for federal approval under the 287(g) program to conduct immigration enforcement operations.

02:39 – State police leader calls for guns in parks

Colonel Mike Hagar told lawmakers firearms should be permitted in state parks following a recent double homicide at Devil’s Den.

03:09 – Report details Arkansas prison escape

The Department of Corrections says former police chief Grant Hardin spent months planning his May escape from Calico Rock Prison.

03:48 – Five charged with murder at Monroe County jail

Prosecutors allege five men killed detainee Terry Craig shortly after he was booked into jail on Aug. 8.

04:18 – University of Arkansas instructor faces charges

Assistant professor Joshua McGee has pled not guilty to 10 counts of possessing child sexual abuse materials.

05:19 – West Tennessee murder suspect aided by three people

Prosecutors say three people helped Austin Robert Drummond avoid capture after four relatives were killed.

05:58 – Brookland to open first medical center

ARcare plans to build a full-service clinic and pharmacy to serve the growing community.

06:34 – Welspun announces $150M expansion

The Indian pipe manufacturer will add a new facility at the Port of Little Rock, creating 300 jobs.

07:53 – A-State women’s soccer ties UT Martin

Kennedy Horn scored late to secure a 1-1 draw for the Red Wolves in Tennessee.

08:22 – Yankees sweep Cardinals

New York beat St. Louis 8-4 for a series sweep, fueled by Cody Bellinger’s three RBIs.

