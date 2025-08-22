KASU News: Arkansas clergy oppose nitrogen executions, jury acquits in Young Dolph case

Arkansas faith leaders urge the governor to halt executions using nitrogen gas, a Memphis jury acquits a man accused of organizing the killing of rapper Young Dolph, and officials rename the I-55 bridge “King’s Crossing.” Also today: a $32 million renovation begins on Hot Springs’ Maurice Bathhouse, Simmons First announces a leadership change, A-State women’s soccer draws with Stephen F. Austin, the Marshall Islands men’s national team debuts in Springdale, and the Cardinals top the Rays.

00:00 – Intro

00:30 – Faith leaders urge Arkansas to halt nitrogen gas executions

Seven clergy representing a coalition of 40 deliver a letter to Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders, arguing the method violates human dignity; Sanders says she isn’t rushing to resume executions.

02:00 – Memphis jury acquits Hernandez Govan in Young Dolph case

Jurors find Govan not guilty of first-degree murder and conspiracy; prosecutors alleged he directed the shooters, but the panel was not convinced.

02:38 – I-55 bridge renamed King’s Crossing

Arkansas and Tennessee officials re-designate the span linking West Memphis and Memphis to honor Martin Luther King Jr., B.B. King and Elvis Presley; work on a replacement is slated to begin next year.

03:16 – Maurice Bathhouse renovation breaks ground in Hot Springs

The National Park Service launches just under $32 million in upgrades to prepare the historic 1912 bathhouse for a future lease, including foundation, roof, plumbing and electrical work set to start this fall.

04:22 – Simmons First CEO to retire; successor named

Simmons First National Corp. says Chairman and CEO George Makris Jr. will retire at year’s end; President Jay Brogdon will become CEO.

05:21 – Arkansas State women’s soccer draws 2–2 with Stephen F. Austin

The Lumberjacks scored 30 seconds in; the Red Wolves rallied late to earn a home draw in Jonesboro.

05:35 – Marshall Islands men’s national team debuts in Springdale

At the Outrigger Cup, the team faced Turks and Caicos, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and a local U-19 side; leaders say the event reflects a growing Marshallese community in northwest Arkansas.

07:13 – Cardinals beat Rays 7–4

Willson Contreras homers and Alec Burleson’s two-run single highlights a five-run second for St. Louis.

Editor’s note: These show notes were generated with the assistance of an AI tool and reviewed by KASU staff for accuracy.