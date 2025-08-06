KASU News: Judge blocks Arkansas 10 Commandments law after federal challenge

Today’s episode features a federal judge’s decision to block Arkansas’s 10 Commandments law, the race for Democratic Party chair, and a CDC report showing a spike in tick-related ER visits statewide. Also, two prominent Arkansas Democrats set their sights on congressional seats, Missouri lawmakers weigh redistricting, and authorities capture a Tennessee murder suspect. Plus, a look at state revenue and why summer ticks are on the rise.

00:30 – Arkansas’s 10 Commandments Law Put on Hold

A federal judge temporarily blocks a state law requiring the 10 Commandments to be displayed in public buildings, citing likely First Amendment violations. The ACLU of Arkansas and state officials respond to the ruling.

01:37 – Race for Democratic Party of Arkansas Chair

Interim chair Jannie Cotton and former congressional candidate Marcus Jones both seek to lead the state Democratic Party, with a vote set for August 16.

02:10 – Chris Jones Files for Congress

Former gubernatorial candidate Chris Jones files paperwork to challenge Rep. French Hill in Arkansas’s 2nd Congressional District, though he hasn’t formally announced his campaign.

02:41 – Missouri Redistricting Debate

Missouri Governor Mike Kehoe considers a special legislative session to redraw congressional maps as Republicans seek to expand their majority.

03:16 – Tennessee Murder Suspect Arrested

Authorities arrest Austin Robert Drummond in connection with multiple killings in Tennessee. Additional suspects face accessory charges as the investigation continues.

04:03 – Tennessee Execution Raises Concerns

Tennessee executes Byron Black without deactivating his implanted defibrillator, raising legal and ethical questions about the procedure.

05:20 – Arkansas State Revenue Beats Expectations

State revenues in July exceed projections, with strong income and sales tax collections, according to the Department of Finance and Administration.

06:11 – CDC Reports Tick-Related ER Visits Rising

A new CDC report shows tick bite–related emergency room visits are up in Arkansas this summer. Health experts link the increase to climate factors and changing weather patterns.

07:56 – Sports Update

The Los Angeles Dodgers defeat the St. Louis Cardinals 12–6, snapping an offensive slump.