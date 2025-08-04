KASU News: Judge allows new DNA testing in West Memphis Three case

Today's episode covers new developments in the West Memphis Three case, a homicide investigation involving a teacher accused in a double homicide at an Arkansas state park, and an expanded dementia care program for Arkansas families. Listeners also hear about a tax deadline extension following severe weather, a new partnership to train rural doctors in Mississippi County, and highlights from around the state, including the retirement of a long-serving Senate official and Amazon's latest investment in Little Rock.

00:00 – Intro

00:30 – West Memphis Three DNA testing approved

A judge has allowed new DNA testing of evidence in the decades-old West Memphis Three case, which could bring resolution to the high-profile 1993 murders. The segment includes reporting from Little Rock Public Radio’s Josie Lenora.

01:49 – Teacher charged in state park double homicide

Authorities reveal a teacher accused in a double homicide at Devil’s Den State Park has worked across several states. Andrew James McGann faces two counts of capital murder and awaits arraignment.

02:23 – Josh Duggar seeks to overturn conviction

Imprisoned former reality TV personality Josh Duggar files a motion to vacate his child pornography conviction, citing alleged constitutional violations.

02:39 – Arrests in Tennessee quadruple homicide

Two men are arrested in connection with a Tennessee case where four family members were killed and a baby was found abandoned, as police continue searching for the main suspect.

03:16 – Dementia care program expands in Arkansas

A new resource—the GUIDE Dementia Model Program—brings holistic, Medicare- and Medicaid-covered dementia services to families statewide. Learn more at the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

04:51 – State and federal tax deadlines extended

The Arkansas and federal income tax filing deadlines have been extended after April’s severe storms and flooding.

05:51 – New rural residency partnership in Mississippi County

The NYIT College of Osteopathic Medicine at A-State and the Mississippi County Hospital System launch a family medicine residency program in Blytheville, aimed at training more rural physicians and expanding health outreach.

06:21 – Free business classes offered in NEA

The Arkansas Small Business and Technology Development Center at A-State is offering free classes and consulting sessions for entrepreneurs in several Northeast Arkansas towns. More info at asbtdc.org/jonesboro.

07:00 – Arkansas Senate secretary retires

Ann Cornwell, the first woman to serve as Secretary of the Arkansas Senate, retires after 45 years of public service.

07:42 – Amazon breaks ground on Little Rock logistics hub

Amazon begins work on its second facility at the Port of Little Rock, expected to create more than 1,000 jobs and strengthen the city’s role as a shipping and transportation center.

08:59 – Sports: Padres top Cardinals

The San Diego Padres defeat the St. Louis Cardinals 7-3 in Major League Baseball action.