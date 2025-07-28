KASU News: Craighead and Paragould meetings set, state prison plan opposed

On today’s KASU News: A federal judge weighs whether to block a new Arkansas law banning pharmacy benefit managers from owning local pharmacies. The Arkansas Department of Education delays rule changes for education freedom accounts as families await clarity. Paragould’s City Council prepares to fill its city clerk vacancy, and a West Arkansas county joins others in banning new wind energy projects. Plus, news from the state Board of Corrections, congressional updates, A-State’s annual Delta Symposium, and more.

00:00 – Intro

00:30 – Arkansas pharmacy ownership law faces federal court challenge

A federal judge is considering whether to block Act 624, Arkansas’s new law banning pharmacy benefit managers from owning pharmacies in the state starting in 2026. Pharmacy benefit managers argue the law is unconstitutional, while state officials say it protects local businesses. A ruling is expected soon.

01:05 – Families await education freedom account rule changes

Despite promises of updates, the Arkansas Department of Education has not finalized new rules for the state’s education freedom account program, leaving over 47,000 applicants waiting. The Board of Education’s next meeting is set for Friday, but a final vote may not occur until fall.

01:33 – Opposition to large new state prison in western Arkansas

State Board of Corrections member Lee Watson says the board never requested a proposed 3,000-bed prison in Franklin County. Governor Sanders and some lawmakers support the plan for public safety, but funding remains unsettled.

02:05 – Lawsuit against State Board of Corrections moves forward

Attorney General Tim Griffin wants a lawsuit against the Board of Corrections to continue, alleging open records and procurement violations related to a closed meeting and private attorney. The case is pending in Circuit Court.

02:30 – U.S. House recess and Arkansas lawmakers’ Epstein vote

The U.S. House began its annual recess early. Some Arkansas representatives commented on a vote to release Jeffrey Epstein-related files, with differing views on the proposal’s intent and impact.

03:26 – Craighead County Quorum Court addresses local issues

The Quorum Court meets tonight in Jonesboro to finalize fire district rates, make board appointments, and discuss grant funding for fire equipment. The meeting will be live-streamed on the county’s Facebook and YouTube pages.

04:03 – Paragould City Council considers new city clerk

The council will continue discussions tonight on filling the vacant city clerk position. Mayor Josh Agee explained the responsibilities and timeline for the successor, with other agenda items including property and zoning issues. Committee and public hearings begin at 5:30 p.m.

05:45 – Crawford County bans new wind energy projects

Crawford County passes a five-year moratorium on commercial wind projects, joining at least five other Arkansas counties with similar bans due to concerns about safety and property values.

06:10 – Trial set for Memphis shooting suspect

A February trial date is scheduled for Ezekiel Kelly, who faces the death penalty if convicted in a 2022 Memphis shooting spree that resulted in three deaths and a citywide manhunt.

06:50 – A-State’s 31st annual Delta Symposium call for papers

Arkansas State University invites submissions for its Delta Symposium, focusing this year on “Monsters, cryptids, and the monstrous.” Proposals are due by December 19. Details at AState.edu

07:55 – Grant boosts League of Women Voters’ work in eastern Arkansas

A $100,000 anonymous grant will help the League of Women Voters of Arkansas expand civic engagement efforts, including a new Crittenden County chapter and a regional observer corps for local government meetings.

08:26 – Clinton School dean joins national health policy board

Dr. Victoria DeFrancesco Soto, dean of the Clinton School of Public Service, is appointed to the board of KFF, a national health policy research organization.

08:53 – Padres defeat Cardinals in MLB action

Manny Machado leads the San Diego Padres to a 9–2 win over the St. Louis Cardinals, splitting their four-game series.