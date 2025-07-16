© 2025 KASU
KASU News

KASU News: Arkansas Guard troops stay longer in flood-damaged Texas

By Brandon Tabor
Published July 16, 2025 at 12:00 PM CDT
Ways To Subscribe

Today’s headlines from KASU News include the Arkansas National Guard extending its deployment to flood-ravaged Texas, legislation introduced by U.S. Sen. Tom Cotton to end birthright citizenship for children of undocumented immigrants, and an Arkansas souvenir business dealing with tariff fluctuations. Also, the Alice Walton School of Medicine welcomes its first class, and Arkansas’s men’s basketball coach reflects on his first season in Fayetteville.

00:00 – Intro

00:30 – Arkansas Guard troops stay longer in Texas
Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders approves an extended deployment for Arkansas National Guard members assisting in recovery efforts after deadly flooding in Texas.

00:59 – UAPB tobacco program continues decades-long fight
The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff continues distributing millions in tobacco settlement funds to support community-led cessation efforts. More at uapbtobaccocessation.org

02:34 – Arkansas business feels tariff strain
Jenkins Enterprises in North Little Rock faces increased costs from fluctuating tariffs on Chinese goods, impacting both production and consumers.

03:36 – Cotton bill challenges birthright citizenship
Sen. Tom Cotton introduces legislation seeking to end automatic citizenship for children born to undocumented immigrants or foreign diplomats.

04:13 – Cash reward for catching black carp
A “Keep, Cool, Call” program offers Arkansas anglers $100 per black carp caught, aimed at curbing the spread of the invasive species in the Mississippi River Basin.

05:41 – Alice Walton School of Medicine opens
Northwest Arkansas’s new medical school welcomes its first class, focusing on a whole health approach to care.

05:59 – Coach Calipari reflects on first season
Arkansas men’s basketball coach John Calipari discusses the team’s turnaround and Sweet 16 run during his first year leading the Razorbacks.

Brandon Tabor
A Northeast Arkansas native from Wynne, I’ve been involved with radio for about 15 years. I got my Bachelor of Arts degree from Henderson State University in Arkadelphia, where I also served as an award-winning News Director for 2 years at KSWH-LP.
