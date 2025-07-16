KASU News: Arkansas Guard troops stay longer in flood-damaged Texas

Today’s headlines from KASU News include the Arkansas National Guard extending its deployment to flood-ravaged Texas, legislation introduced by U.S. Sen. Tom Cotton to end birthright citizenship for children of undocumented immigrants, and an Arkansas souvenir business dealing with tariff fluctuations. Also, the Alice Walton School of Medicine welcomes its first class, and Arkansas’s men’s basketball coach reflects on his first season in Fayetteville.

00:00 – Intro

00:30 – Arkansas Guard troops stay longer in Texas

Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders approves an extended deployment for Arkansas National Guard members assisting in recovery efforts after deadly flooding in Texas.

00:59 – UAPB tobacco program continues decades-long fight

The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff continues distributing millions in tobacco settlement funds to support community-led cessation efforts. More at uapbtobaccocessation.org

02:34 – Arkansas business feels tariff strain

Jenkins Enterprises in North Little Rock faces increased costs from fluctuating tariffs on Chinese goods, impacting both production and consumers.

03:36 – Cotton bill challenges birthright citizenship

Sen. Tom Cotton introduces legislation seeking to end automatic citizenship for children born to undocumented immigrants or foreign diplomats.

04:13 – Cash reward for catching black carp

A “Keep, Cool, Call” program offers Arkansas anglers $100 per black carp caught, aimed at curbing the spread of the invasive species in the Mississippi River Basin.

05:41 – Alice Walton School of Medicine opens

Northwest Arkansas’s new medical school welcomes its first class, focusing on a whole health approach to care.

05:59 – Coach Calipari reflects on first season

Arkansas men’s basketball coach John Calipari discusses the team’s turnaround and Sweet 16 run during his first year leading the Razorbacks.