KASU News: Advocates reflect on legislature, Medicaid changes, and more

Today’s headlines from KASU News include Arkansas advocates reviewing the highs and lows of the 2025 legislative session, including new restrictions on the ballot initiative process and support for free school breakfast. Arkansas has the second-lowest WIC participation rate nationwide, and state officials are preparing to reinstate a Medicaid work requirement. Plus, a Paragould fire marshal enters the race for the state legislature, Missouri repeals its paid sick leave law, and Special Olympics Arkansas celebrates its new headquarters in North Little Rock.

00:00 – Intro

00:30 – Advocates criticize new laws affecting ballot initiatives

The Arkansas Kids Count Coalition and Arkansas Advocates for Children and Families highlight challenges to direct democracy, but applaud school-related legislation.

03:22 – Arkansas ranks near bottom in WIC participation

CDC data shows just 35% of eligible Arkansans participate in the WIC program, compared to a national average of over 50%.

03:59 – State prepares to reintroduce Medicaid work requirement

Arkansas officials aim to implement work rules for some Medicaid recipients ahead of a federal deadline.

04:31 – Missouri repeals paid sick leave and minimum wage increases

Governor Mike Kehoe signs legislation rolling back worker protections passed by voters in 2024.

05:39 – Paragould fire marshal announces run for state House

Brian Carter enters the race to replace Rep. Jeremy Wooldridge in District 1, focusing on justice reform and infrastructure.

06:13 – Protest in Little Rock targets federal Medicaid cuts

A rally at River Market criticizes the “Big Beautiful Bill,” warning of steep Medicaid funding reductions and their impact.

07:44 – ASU-Newport chancellor steps down

Johnny Moore departs to become president of Rust College in Mississippi after leading ASU-Newport since 2021.

08:04 – Special Olympics Arkansas opens new headquarters

Governor Sanders joins a ribbon cutting for the nonprofit’s new North Little Rock facility serving 30,000 athletes statewide.

