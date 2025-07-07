KASU News: Summer food programs expand to fight childhood hunger in Arkansas

Today's headlines from KASU News for Monday, July 7, 2025, include the passage of the Big Beautiful Bill and its implications for Arkansas, a Missouri judge blocks parts of that state's anti-abortion laws, and Arkansas launches new programs to fight childhood hunger. Plus, the University of Arkansas system begins the search for a new chancellor in Hope-Texarkana.

00:00 – Intro

00:30 – Arkansas lawmakers support Big Beautiful Bill

Arkansas’s congressional delegation supports a major federal package that includes permanent tax cuts, funding increases for ICE, and reductions to SNAP and Medicaid.

01:43 – French Hill: Bill reins in spending despite debt concerns

U.S. Rep. French Hill highlights spending cuts in financial services, while budget experts say the bill could add over $3 trillion to the national debt.

02:42 – Nonprofits worry about SNAP cuts under new law

Arkansas nonprofits estimate it will cost tens of millions to offset expected SNAP cuts. Advocates say children, seniors, and veterans could be hardest hit.

04:24 – Arkansas expands summer food programs for children

The state launches three USDA-backed summer nutrition programs. Governor Sanders also supports new state law providing free school breakfast to all students.

06:28 – Missouri judge blocks anti-abortion laws

A judge reinstates an injunction halting parts of Missouri’s abortion restrictions after a recent state Supreme Court decision.

06:54 – State Senate race takes shape in District 15

Charity Smith-Allen enters the Democratic primary for Senate District 15, joining ShaRhonda Love and Rep. Tara Shepherd in the race to replace Sen. Fred Love.

07:30 – UA system begins search for Hope-Texarkana chancellor

The UA System forms a search committee to find a new chancellor for its Hope-Texarkana campus following Christine Holt’s departure.

08:00 – MLB: Cubs shut out Cardinals 11–0

Chicago dominates St. Louis with strong pitching and a five-run third inning. Matthew Boyd strikes out nine in five innings.