KASU News: Fred Love runs for Arkansas governor, Nippon Steel deal affects Big River Steel

Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders faces a new Democratic challenger for re-election. A Mississippi County steel plant’s future under Nippon Steel raises questions. Fayetteville is scrutinized over immigration policy compliance. Lawmakers address housing shortages, SNAP benefits, Memphis airport renaming, and more.

00:00 – Intro

00:30 – State Senator Fred Love announces bid for Arkansas Governor

Fred Love becomes the first Democrat in this election cycle to run for governor, focusing on schools, community development, and economic growth.

01:13 – Nippon Steel finalizes acquisition of U.S. Steel

Nippon Steel’s $15 billion deal impacts Mississippi County’s Big River Steel plants, which employ over 1,000 people with high-paying jobs.

02:09 – Fayetteville questioned over cooperation with ICE

A traffic stop involving ICE agents prompts legal questions about Fayetteville’s compliance with Arkansas’s immigration law and potential funding impacts.

03:23 – Lawmakers explore solutions for housing crisis

A legislative committee reviews laws promoting accessory dwelling units (ADUs) to ease housing costs, especially in Northwest Arkansas.

05:43 – Ruling blocks attempt to shift SNAP costs to states

A Senate parliamentarian’s decision prevents shifting federal SNAP program costs to states, which local advocates say would burden Arkansas’s budget.

06:54 – Memphis airport may be renamed for FedEx founder Fred Smith

Following Fred Smith’s death at 80, the Memphis airport authority considers renaming the airport in his honor. FedEx remains a global logistics leader.

07:42 – Man charged in attempted kidnapping of Memphis Mayor

Trenton Abston faces multiple charges after allegedly attempting to kidnap Memphis Mayor Paul Young at his home on June 8.

08:22 – Rosanne Cash and Trisha Yearwood to host songwriting workshop

The Sunken Lands Songwriting Circle returns this September at A-State, benefiting the historic Dyess Colony, Johnny Cash’s boyhood home.